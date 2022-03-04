Venezia vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22 

Venezia will welcome Sassuolo to the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo for a matchday 28 fixture in the Italian Serie A on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat away to Verona last weekend. Giovanni Simeone scored a second-half hat-trick to inspire victory for his side.

Sassuolo secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over 10-man Fiorentina on home turf. Gregoire Defrel stepped off the bench to score the winning goal with the last kick of the game after Arthur Cabral had equalized for the visitors in the 88th minute.

U.S. Sassuolo



La designazione arbitrale è online su



#VeneziaSassuolo sarà arbitrata da Pairetto di Nichelino. Al VAR Doveri di Roma 1 e Affatato di Verbania.

The win saw I Neroverdi climb to the 10th spot in the table, having garnered 36 points from 27 matches. Venezia sit in 18th position and are four points away from safety.

Venezia vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head

The two sides have two wins apiece in their last five matches against one another, while one fixture ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2021 when Domenico Berardi and Davide Frattesi were among the goals in a 3-1 comeback victory on home turf for Sassuolo.

Venezia form guide: L-D-W-L-L

Sassuolo form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-L

Venezia vs Sassuolo Team News

Venezia

Tyronne Ebuehi, Sofiane Kiyine and Arnor Sigurdsson are all unavailable due to injuries. Luca Lezzerini is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Tyronne Ebuehi, Sofiane Kiyine, Arnor Sigurdsson

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Luca Lezzerini

Venezia FC



Photos: Eric Scaggiante.



When it's time to dig in hard, the centuries-old Venetian motto — with origins on the sea from the days of La Serenissima — is "duri i banchi."

Sassuolo

Filip Djuricic has been ruled out with a hamstring problem, while Jeremy Toljan and Filippo Romagna are doubts for the game. Pedro Obiang is unavailable due to cardiac issues.

Injury: Filip Djuricic

Suspension: Maxime Lopez

Doubtful: Jeremy Toljan, Filippo Romagna

Venezia vs Sassuolo Predicted XI

Venezia Predicted XI (3-4-3): Sergio Romero (GK); Mattia Caldara, Michael Svoboda, Pietro Ceccaroni; Ethan Ampadu, Gianluca Busio, Tanner Tessmann, Michael Cuisance; Nani, Mattia Aramu, David Okereke

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli (GK); Giorgios Kyriakopoulos, Vlad Chiriches, Kaan Ayhan, Mert Muldur; Maxime Lopez, Davide Frattesi; Domenico Berardi, Hamed Traore, Giacomo Raspadori; Gianluca Scamacca

Venezia vs Sassuolo Prediction

Sassuolo are one of the most expansive sides in Serie A and this translates into plenty of goals being scored at both ends whenever they play. Their away form has, however, been patchy, but a trip to Venezia could offer them some solace.

The hosts need the win to boost their chances of avoiding the drop but we are backing Sassuolo to secure a win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Venezia 1-3 Sassuolo

