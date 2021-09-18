Venezia vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22 

Venezia will host Spezia at Stadio Pierluigi Penzo on Sunday, with three points on the line in a matchday four Serie A fixture.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-1 away victory over Empoli last Saturday. Thomas Henry and David Okereke scored in either half to give I Lagunari all three points.

Spezia were on the end of a 1-0 defeat to Udinese on home turf, with Lazar Samardzic stepping off the bench to score the match-winner in the 89th minute.

That defeat left Spezia in the relegation zone, with their sole point only good enough for 18th place. Venezia's first victory on their return to the top-flight helped them climb up to 14th spot.

Venezia vs Spezia Head-to-Head

Spezia have not won any of their last seven games against Venezia. The home side have three wins to their name, while four previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in a Serie B fixture in July 2020 when a 16th minute penalty by Mattia Aramu gave Venezia a 1-0 away victory.

Venezia form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W

Spezia form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W

Venezia vs Spezia Team News

Venezia

Luca Lezzerini and Mattia Aramu suffered muscle and back injuries respectively against Empoli and have been ruled out. Antonio Luca Fiordilino (shoulder) and Lauri Ala-Myllymaki are also unavailable due to fitness issues.

Dor Peretz is still battling a knee problem and is a doubt for the visit of Spezia.

Injuries: Luca Lezzerini, Mattia Aramu, Antonio Luca Fiordilino, Lauri Ala-Myllymaki

Doubtful: Dor Peretz

Suspension: None

Spezia

Kevin Agudelo (foot) and Ebrima Colley (muscle) have both been ruled out due to fitness issues. Midfielder Leo Sena will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability.

Injuries: Kevin Agudelo, Ebrima Colley

Doubtful: Leo Sena

Suspension: None

Venezia vs Spezia Predicted XI

Venezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Niki Maenpaa (GK); Tyrone Ebuehi, Pietro Ceccaroni, Mattia Caldara, Pasquale Mazzocchi; Daan Heymans, Gianluca Busio, Domen Crnigoj; Dennis Johnsen, Thomas Henry, David Okereke

Spezia Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Jeroen Zoet (GK); Dimitris Nikolaou, Jacopo Sala, Petko Hristov; Salva Ferrer, Giulio Maggiore, Viktor Kovalenko, Simone Bastoni; Daniele Verde, Emmanuel Gyasi, Janis Antiste

Venezia vs Spezia Prediction

The two sides are almost evenly matched and and this game offers a chance to take points off a direct rival in a potential relegation fight.

They are both likely to play on the front foot in search of all three points but we are predicting a share of the spoils with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Venezia 1-1 Spezia

