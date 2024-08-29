Venezia vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2024

Venezia will entertain Torino at Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo in Serie A on Friday. The hosts are winless in their two league games, with a draw and a loss while the visitors are unbeaten with a win and a draw.

The hosts met Lazio in their campaign opener and suffered a 3-1 away loss. Magnus Kofod Andersen scored in the third minute but the capital club were able to register a comeback win. They met Fiorentina last week and were held to a goalless draw.

The visitors were held to a 2-2 draw by AC Milan in their campaign opener as they gave away a two-goal lead. They bounced back with a 2-1 home win last week thanks to goals from Ivan Ilić and Che Adams.

Venezia vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 45 times in all competitions. They have contested these games closely, with the visitors having a narrow 15-14 lead in wins and 16 games ending in draws.

The hosts are winless in their last five Serie A meetings against the visitors, with three games ending in draws.

The visitors have won two of their three games in all competitions, scoring two goals in each.

The hosts have won just two of their last 27 Serie A games, with one of them coming against Torino.

Venezia have suffered just one loss in their last 10 home meetings against the visitors with seven games ending in draws.

The visitors have won just one of their last five Serie A away games. They have scored two goals apiece in three games while conceding at least twice in four games.

The visitors have won just one of their 11 meetings against the hosts in the 21st century.

Venezia vs Torino Prediction

The Lagunari have endured a winless start to the 2024-25 season but after back-to-back 3-1 losses, they were held to a goalless draw last week. They will play for the first time at home this season. Interestingly, they are unbeaten in their last two home league outings and will look to build on that form.

Joel Pohjanpalo is a doubt for the match while Gianluca Cristiano Busio remains sidelined with an injury. New signings Joël Schingtienne and Antonio Raimondo are also doubts for this match.

Toro have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season, winning two of their three games. They have scored two goals in each of their three games and are expected to continue their goalscoring form here.

Considering the current form of the two teams, the visitors should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Venezia 1-2 Torino

Venezia vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Torino to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Che Adams to score or assist any time - Yes

