Venezia vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Venezia host Torino at the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo in Serie A on Monday, with both teams having underwhelming starts to the season.

Newcomers Venezia have struggled on their return to Italy's top flight and are currently 18th in the league. Paolo Zanetti's side have only managed one win so far this season and look set to have a tough campaign ahead of them.

Torino, on the other hand, have bounced back from their poor start to the season and are unbeaten in their last three games. Ivan Juric's side are currently ninth in the league and will look to continue their resurgence with a win against a poor Venezia side on Monday.

Both sides will be desperate to win the game in order to climb up the table, and that should make Monday's fixture a well-contested affair.

Venezia vs Torino Head-to-Head

The head-to-head record between the two sides is evenly split down the middle, with both teams winning one of their last five meetings.

Torino came away as 3-0 winners the last time the two sides met, however, that was back in April of 2005.

Venezia Form Guide: L-L-W-L-L

Torino Form Guide: L-L-W-W-D

Venezia vs Torino Team News

Belotti will be a huge miss for Torino

Venezia

Venezia have no new injury worries following their 2-0 loss to AC Milan last time out.

Ridgeciano Haps, Lauri Ala-Myllmaki, Luca Lezzerini and Luca Fiordilino are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Ridgeciano Haps, Lauri Ala-Myllmaki, Luca Lezzerini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Torino

Torino will miss a host of players for Monday's game. Marko Pjaca picked up a calf injury earlier this week and is out for the game, while Andrea Belotti, Dennis Praet, Simone Zaza and Simone Edera are all still out injured.

Armando Izzo, however, should make his return to the squad having recovered from a calf injury.

Injured: Marko Pjaca, Andrea Belotti, Dennis Praet, Simone Zaza, Simone Edera

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Venezia vs Torino Predicted XI

Venezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Niki Maenpaa; Cristian Molinaro, Pietro Ceccaroni, Mattia Caldara, Pasquale Mazzocchi; Gianluca Busio, Antonio Vacca, Domen Crnigoj; Dennis Torset Johnsen, David Okereke, Thomas Henry

Torino Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Ricardo Rodriguez, Gleison Bremer, Koffi Djidji; Ola Aina, Rolando Mandragora, Tommaso Pobega, Wilfried Singo; Josip Brekalo, Karol Linetty; Antonio Sanabria

Venezia vs Torino Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore in Monday's game.

Also Read

We predict Torino will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Venezia 0-2 Torino

Edited by Peter P