Venezia vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Venezia host Udinese at the Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium in their upcoming Serie A fixture on Sunday.

The hosts lost their fifth game in a row as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to 15th-placed Spezia. They are currently in 18th place in the league standings, with 22 points, and trail 17th-placed Cagliari, who have a game in hand, by three points.

Udinese returned to winning ways in the league in stunning fashion as they secured a 5-1 win over Cagliari last week, in which Beto scored a hat-trick.

Lega Serie A @SerieA_EN factor for 🏾

is the fourth Portuguese in history to score at least goals in a single season after Rui Costa, Cristiano Ronaldo and Rui Barros



#WeAreCalcio factor for @Udinese_1896 #Beto is the fourth Portuguese in #SerieA history to score at leastgoals in a single season after Rui Costa, Cristiano Ronaldo and Rui Barros 🅱️ factor for @Udinese_1896 💪🏾#Beto is the fourth Portuguese in #SerieA💎 history to score at least 🔟 goals in a single season after Rui Costa, Cristiano Ronaldo and Rui Barros 🇵🇹#WeAreCalcio https://t.co/wvucYEMDUX

Venezia vs Udinese Head-to-Head

There have been 39 meetings across all competitions between the two Northeast Italian rivals. The visitors hold a narrow 16-13 lead in wins while 10 games have ended in draws.

In their seven meetings in the Italian top-flight, Udinese have three wins to their name and the hosts have two while two games have ended in draws. They last met at the Stadio Friuli in August, with the game ending in a 3-0 win for the then hosts.

Venezia form guide (Serie A): L-L-L-L-L

Udinese form guide (Serie A): W-L-D-W-D

Venezia vs Udinese Team News

Venezia

Sergio Romero and Luca Lezzerini are out with knee and muscle injuries respectively and won't make it to the squad in time for the game.

Injured: Sergio Romero, Luca Lezzerini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Udinese

Antonio Santurro is out with a knee injury but Nehuén Pérez is back to full fitness and might start from the bench here. Roberto Pereyra will serve a one-game suspension following his fifth yellow card of the campaign against Cagliari.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Antonio Santurro

Suspended: Roberto Pereyra

Venezia vs Udinese Predicted XI

Venezia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Niki Maenpaa (GK); Ridgeciano Haps, Pietro Ceccaroni, Mattia Caldara, Tyronne Ebuehi; Antonio Junior Vacca, Ethan Ampadu; Nani, Mattia Aramu, David Okereke; Jean Pierre Nsame

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri (GK); Rodrigo Becao, Marvin Zeegelaar, Bram Nuytinck; Nahuel Molina, Tolgay Arslan, Walace, Mato Jajalo, Destiny Udogie; Gerard Deulofeu, Beto

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Venezia vs Udinese Prediction

I Lagunari have the third-worst attacking record in the league with 25 goals in 30 games and have just two wins at home this season. They have been without a win at home since November and might struggle here.

I Friulani have just two wins in their travels this season and have scored just twice in their last five away games. They showed flair in their previous outing and might eke out a narrow win here.

Prediction: Venezia 1-2 Udinese

Edited by Peter P