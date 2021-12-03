Venezia vs Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22 

Venezia and Verona will battle for three points at Stadio Pierluigi Penzo in a Serie A matchday 16 fixture on Sunday.
The visitors are the better-placed side in the standings, having garnered 20 points from 15 matches to sit in 10th place. Venezia are in 16th spot on 15 points, five points above the relegation zone.
Verona come into the game on the back of a goalless draw with Cagliari on home turf last weekend.
Venezia suffered a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Atalanta away from home. Mario Pasalic inspired the rout with a hat-trick.
Venezia vs Verona Head-to-Head
Verona have eight wins from their last 17 matches against Venezia. Six matches ended in a draw while the home side have six wins to their name.
Their most recent meeting came in October 2020 in the Coppa Italia. Venezia progressed with a 3-1 penalty shootout victory after both sides had played out a 3-3 draw after extra-time.
Venezia have lost two of their last five league games. Verona have two wins and two draws from the same sequence.
Venezia form guide: L-L-W-W-D
Verona form guide: D-L-W-D-W
Venezia vs Verona Team News
Venezia
Arnor Sigurdsson (knee), Antonio Vacca (heel), Tyronne Ebuehi (back) and Luca Fiordilino (hernia) have been sidelined by fitness issues. Niki Maenpaa and David Okereke are doubts for Verona's visit.
Ethan Ampadu is suspended for accumulating yellow cards.
Injuries: Arnor Sigurdsson, Tyronne Ebuehi, Antonio Vacca
Unavailable: Luca Fiordilino
Suspension: Ethan Ampadu
Doubtful: Niki Maenpaa, David Okereke
Verona
Nikola Kalinic (calf) and Gianluca Frabotta (hamstring) are both unavailable due to injuries. Martin Hongla is in self-isolation for testing positive to COVID-19.
Injuries: Nikola Kalinic, Gianluca Frabotta
Unavailable: Martin Hongla
Suspension: None
Venezia vs Verona Predicted XI
Venezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Romero (GK); Ridgeciano Haps, Pietro Ceccaroni, Mattia Caldara, Pasquale Mazzocchi; Tanner Tessmann, Dor Peretz, Gianluca Busio; Sofian Kiyine, Thomas Henry, Dennis Johnsen
Verona Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lorenzo Montipo (GK); Nicolo Casale, Federico Ceccherini, Pawel Dawidowicz; Darko Lazovic, Ivan Ilic, Adrien Tameze, Davide Faraoni; Gianluca Caprari, Antonin Barak, Giovanni Simeone
Venezia vs Verona Prediction
Consecutive defeats to vastly superior opposition have left Venezia staring over their shoulders in the relegation zone. The newly-promoted side need something from this game to avoid being dragged into a relegation fight.
Verona are within touching distance of the European spots but I Gialloblu tend to struggle on their travels, although finding the back of the net has not been problematic. We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out with goals at both ends.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Prediction: Venezia 1-1 Verona