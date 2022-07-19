Venezuela vs Argentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America Femenina 2022

Argentina will take on Venezuela in their fourth and final group game of the Copa America Femenina 2022 on Saturday.

Argentina come into this match off a resounding 5-0 win against Uruguay after beating Peru 4-0. Earlier, they lost 4-0 to defending champions Brazil in their opening game. Venezuela, meanwhile, beat Uruguay by a solitary goal and Peru 2-0 but come into this game off a 3-0 loss against Brazil.

Venezuela vs Argentina Head-to-Head

Venezuela have only beaten Argentina twice in their last ten meetings - both in the Pan American games. Seven games have gone Argentina's way, with one ending in a draw. Venezuela will have to pick themselves up from Wednesday's defeat to Brazil as they look to avoid elimination from their group.

Venezuela form guide: W-W-L.

Argentina form guide: L-W-W.

Venezuela vs Argentina Team News

Venezuela

Valeria Colman will miss the game following a red card in the outing against Brazil. Apart from that, Venezuela have no other injury concerns ahead of this clash.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Valeria Colman.

Unavailable: None.

Argentina

Argentina do not face any injuries or suspensions going into this fixture. Only Vanina Correa will no longer be a part of the team after pulling out due to an ankle fracture.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Vanina Correa.

Venezuela vs Argentina Predicted XIs

Venezuela (4-3-3): Naylusa Cacarez (GK), Nairelie Gutierrez, Petra Caberra, Natasha Rodrigues, Sinisa Hernandez, Maria Peraza, Michelle Romero, Dayana Rodriguz, Mikarelina Rodrigo, Mariana Speckmayar, Ysuva Viso.

Argentina (4-2-3-1): Solana Pereyra; Marina Delgado, Agustina Barroso, Aldana Cometti, Romina Nunez; Vanesa Santana, Miriam Mayorga; Mariana Larroquette, Dalila Ippolito, Yamila Rodriguez; Sole Jaimes.

Venezuela vs Argentina Prediction

Argentina will fancy their chances, given their history in this fixture. Venezuela's last win in this clash came in 2019, and in their last three outings since then, they have lost all of them.

Argentina have also found much-needed confidence with their wins against Uruguay and Peru and will look to ride that momentum to secure qualification to the next round, behind Brazil. This game is important for Argentina to secure qualification.

Venezuela, meanwhile, will have to be at their best to salvage anything from this game and leapfrog Argentina to second spot. Argentina should win this one.

Prediction: Argentina 3-1 Venezuela.

