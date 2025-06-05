Venezuela vs Bolivia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2025

Venezuela will entertain Bolivia at the Estadio Monumental de Maturín in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers on Friday. The two teams are separated by just one point in the standings, with the seventh-placed hosts having a one-point lead. With four games left to play, both teams have slim odds of direct qualification.
La Vinotinto returned to winning ways after eight games in March, recording a 1-0 home triumph over Peru in the World Cup qualifiers. Salomón Rondón scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 41st minute.
The visitors are winless in their last five games in the World Cup qualifiers. They met Peru and Uruguay in March. After a 3-1 away loss to Peru, they held Uruguay to a goalless draw a week later.
Venezuela vs Bolivia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have crossed paths 41 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a narrow 16-14 lead in wins and 11 games ending in draws.
- The last eight meetings between them have produced conclusive results, with both teams having four wins to their name.
- They last met in the reverse fixture in September, and the visitors registered a 4-0 win.
- La Vinotinto are unbeaten at home in the World Cup qualifiers since 2022.
- Bolivia are winless in their last five games in the qualifiers, suffering three defeats, and have also failed to score in three games during that period. They have also conceded 15 goals in these games.
- The visitors have conceded 30 goals in 14 games in the World Cup qualifiers, 13 more than La Vinotinto.
Venezuela vs Bolivia Prediction
La Vinotinto registered their first win since July 2024 in March and will look to continue that form here. They are unbeaten at home in the ongoing World Cup qualification campaign. Notably, they have won four of their last five home meetings against the visitors, scoring 16 goals, and are strong favorites.
La Verde head into the match on a five-game winless run and will look to bounce back here. They have registered just one win in away meetings against the hosts since 1995, which is a cause for concern.
Considering the current form of the two teams and the home record for La Vinotinto, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Venezuela 2-1 Bolivia
Venezuela vs Bolivia Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Venezuela to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes