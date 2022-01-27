Venezuela vs Bolivia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Matchday 15 of the CONMEBOL 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers will conclude with a game between Venezuela and Bolivia at the Estadio Agustín Tovar on Friday.

The hosts are at the bottom of the qualifying standings and with just four direct slots available to CONMEBOL teams in the World Cup finals, their qualification run is as good as over.

Bolivia are in eighth place but just two points separate them from fourth-placed Colombia, so if they avoid dropping points in their remaining games they should have a good shot at securing a finals berth for the first time since 1994.

CONMEBOL.com @CONMEBOL







#EliminatoriasSudamericanas Dos boletos ya tienen dueño: quedan dos tickets de clasificación directa + un lugar para el repechaje ante un equipo de la AFC. ¡Será apasionante! Dos boletos ya tienen dueño: quedan dos tickets de clasificación directa + un lugar para el repechaje ante un equipo de la AFC. ¡Será apasionante! ⚽🔥🇦🇷🇧🇴🇧🇷🇨🇱🇨🇴🇪🇨🇵🇾🇵🇪🇺🇾🇻🇪#EliminatoriasSudamericanas https://t.co/4pCDkXTBV7

Venezuela vs Bolivia Head-to-Head

The two South American rivals have met 41 times across all competitions, with their first recorded meeting dating back to 1938. The fixture has been closely contested between them with Bolivia holding a narrow 16-13 advantage in wins while 12 games have ended in draws.

The two sides last met at the Estadio Hernando Siles in June, with the then hosts securing a 3-1 win thanks to a brace from Marcelo Martins Moreno, who is currently the top scorer in the qualifying campaign.

Venezuela form guide (World Cup Qualifiers): L-L-L-W-L

Bolivia form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Venezuela vs Bolivia Team News

Venezuela

There are no reported injuries among the 31-player squad named by head coach Jose Pekerman for the upcoming qualifying fixtures. La Vinotinto should head into this game with a full-strength squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Bolivia

La Verde also reported a clean bill of health for their trip to Barinas and coach Cesar Farias should be able to field the strongest possible starting XI here.

CONMEBOL.com @CONMEBOL ¡Aquí están! Ellos son los jugadores que representarán a las selecciones sudamericanas en esta doble jornada rumbo a Catar 2022







#EliminatoriasSudamericanas ¡Aquí están! Ellos son los jugadores que representarán a las selecciones sudamericanas en esta doble jornada rumbo a Catar 2022 ✅ ¡Aquí están! Ellos son los jugadores que representarán a las selecciones sudamericanas en esta doble jornada rumbo a Catar 2022 📝🇦🇷🇧🇴🇧🇷🇨🇱🇨🇴🇪🇨🇵🇾🇵🇪🇺🇾🇻🇪#EliminatoriasSudamericanas https://t.co/VM9GmMIIek

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Venezuela vs Bolivia Predicted XI

Venezuela Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wuilker Farinez; Roberto Rosales, Jhon Chancellor, Nahuel Ferraresi, Yordan Osorio; Darwin Machís, Tomas Rincon, Jose Martinez, Yeferson Martinez; Eric Ramirez, Brayan Hurtado

Bolivia Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Carlos Lampe; Diego Bejarano, Jairo Quinteros, Jose Sagredo; Moises Villarroel, Ramiro Vaca, Leonel Justiniano, Franz Gonzales; Juan Carlos Arce; Marcelo Moreno, Víctor Ábrego

Venezuela vs Bolivia Prediction

Bolivia have the worst defensive record in the qualifying campaign (28) while last-placed Venezuela have conceded 25 goals. Only Brazil and Ecuador have scored more goals than the visiting side in the qualifying campaign so far.

Three of Bolivia's four wins have come in their last four outings, so they are expected to continue their fine form here with a win over the hosts.

Prediction: Venezuela 1-3 Bolivia

Edited by Peter P