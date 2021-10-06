Venezuela vs Brazil prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 

Brazil will take on struggling Venezuela in a CONMEBOL 2022 World Cup qualifier on Thursday at the Estadio Olímpico de la UCV.

Brazil lead the standings with 24 points from eight matches played so far and will be looking to keep their perfect record intact. They have been dominant at both ends of the pitch, scoring 19 goals and conceding just two.

The Brazilians played Peru in their last game, winning 2-0. Everton Ribeiro and Neymar registered their names on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Meanwhile, Venezuela lost 2-1 to Paraguay in their last match, with Jhon Chancellor's 90th-minute strike proving to be a consolation for the bottom side. They have four points from nine games so far.

Venezuela vs Brazil Head-to-Head

Venezuela and Brazil have played 14 games against each other so far, with Selecao winning 10 of those clashes. Three matches ended in draws, while Venezuela have managed to win just one game.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 3-0 win for Brazil.

Venezuela form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-L

Brazil form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Venezuela vs Brazil Team News

Venezuela

Venezuela will be without their two major goal threats, with Salomon Rondon choosing to stay in England while Josef Martinez has not been selected.

Yangel Herrera, Romulo Otero and Jhon Murillo have been left out of the squad as well, while Jefferson Savarino and Mikel Villanueva are injured.

Injured: Jefferson Savarino and Mikel Villanueva

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Salomon Rondon

Brazil

Premier League stars Roberto Firmino and Richarlison have been sidelined with injuries. Matheus Cunha has been ruled out with a thigh problem.

Injured: Roberto Firmino, Matheus Cunha, Richarlison

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Venezuela vs Brazil Predicted XI

Venezuela Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wuilker Farinez; Rosales, Chancellor, Nahuel Ferraresi, Alexander Gonzalez; Oscar Gonzalez, Tomas Rincon, Jose Martinez, Yeferson Martinez; Eric Ramirez, Hurtado

CBF Futebol @CBF_Futebol Weverton + Gabriel Jesus na altinha dois sem coxa! 👊⚽🇧🇷 Weverton + Gabriel Jesus na altinha dois sem coxa! 👊⚽🇧🇷 https://t.co/ojC0XnoGQ7

Brazil Predicted XI (4-3-3): Weverton; Danilo, Eder Militao, Lucas Verissimo, Alex Sandro; Fabinho, Lucas Paqueta, Gerson; Everton Ribeiro, Gabriel Barbosa, Gabriel Jesus

Venezuela vs Brazil Prediction

Brazil's squad depth and quality should help them earn another three points, even if Tite decides to rest key players. They have been immaculate so far, and it could be a long night for the Venezuelans.

We predict that Brazil will beat Venezuela by a comfortable margin.

Prediction: Venezuela 0-3 Brazil

