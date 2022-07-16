Venezuela vs Brazil prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America Femenina 2022

Reigning champions Brazil will take on Venezuela in group B action at Copa America Femenina 2022 on Tuesday.

Brazil kickstarted their campaign in glorious fashion, beating arch-rivals Argentina 4-0 in their opener. They're coming off a 3-0 win against Uruguay. Venezuela, meanwhile, are also coming off consecutive victories, against Uruguay and Peru.

Venezuela vs Brazil Head-to-Head

The two teams have crossed paths ten times in Copa America, and all the games have produced conclusive results, with Brazil winning eight of them.

Brazil were victorious in four friendly games since their meeting with Venezuela in the 2018 Copa America. They secured a 4-1 win in their last meeting in a friendly in September.

Brazil form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-D.

Venezuela form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-L.

Copa América @CopaAmerica Brasil y Argentina se enfrentaron 10 veces por la CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina: 8 victorias de la Canarinha y 2 para la Albiceleste, el único equipo que pudo vencer al equipo brasileño en la competición. Fueron en 2006 (2-0) y en 2014 (2-0)



Venezuela vs Brazil Team News

Venezuela

Venezuela do not have any injury or suspension concerns ahead of their midweek fixture against Brazil.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Brazil

Kathleen remains the only doubt for this outing after picking up a niggle in the last game. Apart from that, Brazil do not have any suspension or injury concerns for this game.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Kathleen.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Venezuela vs Brazil Predicted XIs

Venezuela (4-3-3): Naylusa Cacarez (GK), Nairelie Gutierrez, Petra Caberra, Natasha Rodrigues, Sinisa Hernandez, Maria Peraza, Michelle Romero, Dayana Rodriguz, Mikarelina Rodrigo, Mariana Speckmayar, Ysuva Viso.

Brazil (4-4-2): Lorena (GK); Fe Palermo, Tainara, Rafaelle, Tamires; Angelina, Ary Borges, Gabi Portilho, Kerolin; Geyse, Bia Zaneratto.

Venezuela vs Brazil Prediction

Venezuela will have their task cut out for this tie as they take on the seven-time champions on Tuesday. They will have to get a positive result to stay in contention for qualification. They can barely afford to slip up, with Argentina close on their heels.

Brazil, meanwhile, will fancy their chances against a team whom they have dominated. They are a team in form and, so it'll be nothing short of an upset if they fail to pick up all three points.

A victory for Brazil is on the cards. They are expected to win this tie by a big margin as well.

Prediction: Venezuela 1-5 Brazil.

