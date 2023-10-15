Venezuela vs Chile Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17, 2023

Venezuela and Chile go head-to-head in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they lock horns at the Estadio Monumental de Maturin on Tuesday (October 17).

The hosts turned in a resilient display in a come-from-behind 1-1 draw against a star-studded Brazil side on Friday. It was their first draw at the home of the five-time world champions.

Fernando Batista’s men had kicked off their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-0 loss against Colombia on September 8 before bouncing back with a 1-0 win over Paraguay four days later.

With four points from three games, Venezuela are sixth in the CONMEBOL qualifying standings, level on points with Chile.

Chile, meanwhile, finally got up and running in the World Cup qualifiers with a 2-0 win over Peru on Friday. Before that, Eduardo Berizzo’s men fell to a 3-1 loss against Uruguay in the group opener on September 9, four days before a goalless home draw with Colombia.

While Chile will look to build on that win, they have struggled away from home, going winless in eight games.

Venezuela vs Chile Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chile have been utterly dominant in the fixture, winning 22 of the last 30 meetings.

Venezuela have won thrice in the fixture, while the spoils have been shared five times.

Chile are without a win in eight away games, losing five, since a 3-2 win over Bolivia in February 2022.

Venezuela are unbeaten in four home games across competitions, winning thrice since a 1-0 loss to Colombia in March 2022.

Venezuela vs Chile Prediction

Buoyed by their impressive display against Peru, Chile will have sky-high confidence as they look to strengthen their position in the upper echelons of the standings.

They have dominated this fixture since their first meeting in January 1969 and should come away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Venezuela 1-2 Chile

Venezuela vs Chile Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chile

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in their last six meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last 10 clashes.)