Venezuela vs Colombia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2025

Venezuela and Colombia bring their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign to an end when they lock horns at the Estadio Monumental de Maturin on Tuesday. While Colombia have already secured their spot in the tournament, Fernando Batista’s men need all three points here to clinch the single qualifying playoff ticket.

Ad

Venezuela failed to guarantee their place in the World Cup qualifying playoffs on Saturday when they fell to a 3-0 defeat against Argentina at the Estadio Monumental.

Before that, Batista’s side were denied a third win on the bounce on June 11, when they suffered a 2-0 loss against Uruguay at the Centenario Stadium.

Venezuela have picked up 18 points from their 17 qualifying matches so far to sit seventh in the group standings, one point above eighth-placed Bolivia, just below the qualifying playoff spot.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Colombia returned to winning ways in style as they thrashed Bolivia 3-0 at the Estadio Metropolitano on Saturday. Before that, Nestor Lorenzo's men were on a six-game winless run in the qualifiers, losing three and picking up three draws since November 2024.

With 25 points from 17 qualifying games, Colombia have secured their spot in the World Cup next year as they sit fifth in the table, level on points with sixth-placed Paraguay and seven points above Venezuela.

Ad

Venezuela vs Colombia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 27 wins from the last 51 meetings between the sides, Colombia boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Venezuela have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 17 occasions.

Colombia are unbeaten in their last eight games against Batista’s men, picking up five wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss in June 2015.

Venezuela are unbeaten in their eight home games in the World Cup qualifiers, claiming four wins and four draws so far.

Colombia are without a win in their last five away matches in the qualifiers, losing three and picking up two draws since a 1-0 victory at Paraguay in November 2023.

Ad

Venezuela vs Colombia Prediction

Venezuela know Tuesday’s clash is a must-win in their bid to clinch the playoff ticket and we expect them to go all out at the Estadio Monumental de Maturin. Colombia could rest on their laurels, having already guaranteed a place in the World Cup next year, and we predict Batista’s men will do just enough to secure maximum points on home soil.

Ad

Prediction: Venezuela 2-1 Colombia

Venezuela vs Colombia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Venezuela to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the two nations)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of their last seven encounters)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More