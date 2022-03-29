Venezuela vs Colombia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Seeking to move into the World Cup qualification playoff spot, Colombia take a trip to the Polideportivo Cachamay Stadium to face Venezuela on Wednesday.

The hosts are currently rooted to the bottom of the standings and will be looking to end their two-game losing streak.

Venezuela continued to struggle for form as they fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Argentina last Saturday.

They have now lost each of their last two games, while picking up just three points from the last nine available.

Venezuela are currently last in the World Cup qualification table, with just 10 points from seven games so far.

Meanwhile, Colombia kept their hopes of making it to the World Cup alive last time out as they claimed a comfortable 3-0 win over Bolivia.

Prior to that, they were on a seven-game winless run in the qualifiers, claiming four draws and losing three in that time.

With 20 points from 17 games, Colombia are currently fifth on the log, one point off Peru in the qualification playoff spot.

Venezuela vs Colombia Head-To-Head

With 25 wins from the last 39 meetings between the sides, Colombia head into Wednesday’s game with a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Venezuela Form Guide: L-L-W-L-L

Colombia Form Guide: D-W-L-L-W

Venezuela vs Colombia Team News

Venezuela

Venezuela have a clean bill of health after emerging unscathed from their game against Argentina last time out.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Colombia

The visitors will be without Everton defender Yerry Mina, who is currently recuperating from an injury.

Injured: Yerry Mina

Suspended: None

Venezuela vs Colombia Predicted XI

Venezuela Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Wuilker Farinez; Roberto Rosales, Christian Makoun, Nahuel Ferraresi, Oscar Gonzalez; Daniel Gonzalez, Darwin Machis; Cristian Cásseres Jr., Josef Martinez, José Martinez; Salomon Rondon

Colombia Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Ospina; Daniel Muñoz, William Tesillo, Davidson Sanchez, Frank Fabra; James Rodriguez, Wilmar Barrios, Gustavo Cuéllar; Luis Diaz, Miguel Borja, Luis Muriel

Venezuela vs Colombia Prediction

Having failed to secure qualification, Venezuela will head into the game just playing for pride. In contrast, Colombia need maximum points to keep their slender hopes of making it to Qatar alive, as they sit one point behind Peru in the table.

Looking at past results between the sides, Colombia are favorites to claim the desired results on Tuesday and we are backing them to do just that and heap more misery on the floundering hosts.

Prediction: Venezuela 0-2 Colombia

