Venezuela vs Ecuador Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16th 2023

Venezuela will entertain Ecuador at the Estadio Monumental de Maturín in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers on Thursday.

Both teams have enjoyed an unbeaten run in their last three games in the qualifying campaign since a defeat in their campaign openers. The hosts are in fourth place with seven points to their name.

The visitors have four points to their name despite having two wins as they were deducted 3 points for falsifying birth documents for Byron Castillo in the previous World Cup qualification cycle.

The hosts registered a comfortable 3-0 win over Chile in their previous outing, thanks to goals from Salomón Rondón, Yeferson Soteldo, and Darwin Machís. The visitors, meanwhile, were held to a goalless draw by Colombia last time around.

Venezuela vs Ecuador Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 35 times in all competitions since 1938. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record currently, with 17 wins to their name. The hosts have got the better of their western rivals 12 times and six games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in 2021, with both teams registering home wins.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 5-4 in four games in the qualifiers thus far and also have the better defensive record, conceding one goal fewer (2).

Venezuela have suffered just one defeat in their last 11 games in all competitions. At home, they have won four games on the trot, keeping clean sheets in these wins as well.

Ecuador have lost just once in their last seven games in all competitions, with that loss coming against Argentina in their campaign opener in September.

The visitors have just one win in their last 10 away meetings against the hosts, suffering six defeats.

Venezuela vs Ecuador Prediction

La Vinotinto head into the match in good form, suffering just one defeat in their last 11 games across all competitions. They have kept clean sheets in four of their last six games and will look to continue that defensive form in this match. Interestingly, they have just one win in their last nine meetings against the visitors, failing to score in three games during that period.

La Tri head into the match on a three-game unbeaten run, scoring four goals while conceding just twice in that period. They have just two wins in their last nine away games in World Cup qualifiers and might struggle here.

Considering the home advantage for Venezuela and their defensive form in recent home games, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Venezuela 2-1 Ecuador

Venezuela vs Ecuador Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Venezuela to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Salomón Rondón to score or assist any time - Yes