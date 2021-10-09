Venezuela vs Ecuador prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Basement side Venezuela will take on third-placed Ecuador in a 2022 World Cup qualifier set to take place at Estadio Olimpico de la UCV on Sunday.

Venezuela are going through an extremely poor run of form, having lost their last five qualifier games, the most recent coming against heavyweights Brazil.

The Selecao inflicted a 3-1 loss upon them, with Marquinhos, Antony and Gabriel Barbosa registering their names on the scoresheet. Eric Ramirez's goal proved to be a consolation.

Meanwhile, Ecuador are coming off a 3-0 win against Bolivia, which saw them put in a complete performance and cement their status as the third-best team in the region in terms of quality. They are only behind Brazil and Argentina in the table, with 16 points from 10 matches.

Venezuela vs Ecuador Head-to-Head

Venezuela and Ecuador have played 18 matches against each other in the history of this fixture. Venezuela have won five games, while Ecuador have emerged victorious on nine previous occasions. Four matches have ended in draws.

Venezuela form (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Ecuador form (all competitions): L-W-D-L-W

Venezuela vs Ecuador Team News

Venezuela

Venezuela will be without Salomon Rondon and Josef Martinez. Rondon decided to stay back in England due to the tough quarantine rules, while Martinez was excluded from the squad picked up by manager Leonardo Gonzalez.

Jefferson Savarino and Mikel Villanueva have been sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Jefferson Savarino and Mikel Villanueva

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Salomon Rondon

Ecuador

Ecuador have not reported any injuries ahead of the game against Venezuela.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Venezuela vs Ecuador Predicted XI

Venezuela Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wuilker Farinez; Rosales, Chancellor, Nahuel Ferraresi, Alexander Gonzalez; Oscar Gonzalez, Tomas Rincon, Jose Martinez, Yeferson Martinez; Eric Ramirez, Hurtado

Ecuador Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pedro Ortíz; Félix Torres, Xavier Arreaga, Luis Fernando León, Piero Hincapié; Pervis Estupinan, Jhegson Mendez, Alan Franco; Enner Valencia, Angel Mena, Michael Estrada

Venezuela vs Ecuador Prediction

Ecuador have looked a well-drilled unit in the qualifiers, and are a far better side than Venezuela, who are winless in their last 10 games. Venezuela have little to play for as their qualification hopes are over. Hence, fans can expect Ecuador to have a relatively easy outing on Sunday when they visit Caracas.

We envisage Ecuador comfortably collecting all three points against Venezuela at the weekend.

Prediction: Venezuela 0-2 Ecuador

