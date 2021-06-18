Venezuela vs Ecuador prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America 2021

Venezuela and Ecuador will lock horns on Sunday in an enticing Group B Copa America 2021 encounter.

Both teams will be looking to register their first win of the tournament when they take to the pitch at the weekend. Venezuela are coming off a goalless draw against the Colombians, while Ecuador lost the only game they have played in the competition to Los Cafeteros.

Venezuela are currently third in Group 'B', five points off leaders Brazil with one point from two matches played. Ecuador are yet to register any points in the group after playing just the one game.

Venezuela vs Ecuador Head-to-Head

Venezuela and Ecuador have played 27 matches between them so far. Ecuador have emerged victorious in 13 of these games, with nine matches ending in Venezuela's favor. Four matches have ended in a draw.

The two South American sides last met in June 2019 in an international friendly. The tie ended 1-1, with Venezuela's Roberto Rosales and Ecuador's Enner Valencia registering their names on the scoresheet.

Venezuela form guide: D-L-D-L-W

Ecuador form guide: L-L-L-W-W

Venezuela vs Ecuador Team News

Venezuela

La Vinotinto had to deal with a coronavirus outbreak in their squad at the beginning of the tournament, resulting in manager Jose Peseiro calling upon the services of 15 players.

Key players in Josef Martinez, Jefferson Savarino, Romulo Otero, Mikel Villanueva, Jhon Chancellor, Roberto Rosales, Wilker Ángel and Rolf Feltscher are all set to miss games due to mandated isolation. Peseiro will have to rely on a second-string side to deliver a positive result.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Covid-19: Josef Martinez, Jefferson Savarino, Romulo Otero, Mikel Villanueva, Jhon Chancellor, Roberto Rosales, Wilker Ángel, Rolf Feltscher.

Ecuador

Ecuador manager Gustavo Alfaro will go into Sunday's game with a fully fit squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Venezuela vs Ecuador Predicted XI

Venezuela Predicted XI (5-4-1): Wuilker Farinez; Alexander Gonzalez, Francisco La Mantia, Adrian Martinez, Luis Del Pino Mago, Yohan Cumana; Jose Andres Martinez, Junior Moreno, Bernaldo Manzano, Cristian Casseres; Fernando Aristeguieta

Ecuador Predicted XI (4-4-2): Pedro Ortiz; Angelo Preciado, Roberto Arboleda, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan; Gonzalo Plata, Moises Caicedo, Jhegson Mendez, Fidel Martinez; Michael Estrada, Enner Valencia

Venezuela vs Ecuador Prediction

Venezuela will be forced to field a weak starting lineup, which Ecuador are expected to take advantage of. La Tri will be looking to open their account with a win on Sunday, and Gustavo Alfaro's men should have no problem dealing with an undermanned Venezuela side.

Prediction: Venezuela 0-1 Ecuador

