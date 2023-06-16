Venezuela vs Guatemala Prediction and Betting Tips | June 18th 2023

Venezuela will face Guatemala at Rentschler Field on Sunday in a friendly clash between the two nations.

The Vinotinto endured an abysmal World Cup qualification campaign last year, finishing rock-bottom in the table with just 10 points from 18 games. They have, however, bounced back from that and have performed well in their friendly outings of late most recently beating Honduras 1-0 via a first-half goal from Santos man Yeferson Soteldo.

Venezuela will now be looking to extend their good run of results this weekend as they continue their preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers next year.

Guatemala have been one of the busiest sides in the off-season playing three friendlies in the last one week.

They were beaten 2-0 by Mexico in their first friendly outing and 1-0 by Trinidad and Tobago in their second before picking up a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica last time out with Carlos Meija scoring the sole goal of the game just six minutes after kick-off.

Venezuela vs Guatemala Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between the two teams. Venezuela have won four of those games while Guatemala have won twice.

The most recent matchup between the two nations ended in a 1-1 draw.

Venezuela are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

Guatemala are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2006.

Los Chapines' last matchup against South American opposition came back in September last year when they lost 4-1 to Colombia in a friendly clash.

La Vinotinto were ranked 55th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 61 places above their weekend opponents.

Venezuela vs Guatemala Prediction

Venezuela are on a six-game unbeaten streak, picking up four wins and two draws in that period. They are unbeaten in their last six games on foreign grounds and will fancy their chances ahead of Sunday's game.

Guatemala's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats and they will now be looking to build on that this weekend. However, the sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the hosts win here.

Prediction: Venezuela 3-1 Guatemala

Venezuela vs Guatemala Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Venezuela

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)

