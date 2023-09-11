Venezuela vs Paraguay Prediction and Betting Tips | September 12th 2023

Venezuela will host Paraguay at the Estadio Monumental de Maturín on Tuesday in another round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifiers.

The home side are pushing for their first-ever World Cup appearance but kicked off their qualification campaign on the wrong note. They were beaten 1-0 by Colombia last time out and could have no real complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target in the opposition box throughout the match.

Venezuela sit seventh in the table with zero points and will be looking to pick up their first win of the qualifiers this week.

Paraguay, meanwhile, endured a poor World Cup qualifying campaign last year and will hope they can find better luck this time around. They were held to a goalless draw by 10-man Peru in their first group game and perhaps deserved more from the game after hitting the woodwork an incredible four times.

The visitors sit a place and a point above their midweek opponents in the table and will be looking to widen that gap this Tuesday.

Venezuela vs Paraguay Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 28 meetings between Venezuela and Paraguay. The hosts have won just five of those games while the visitors have won 19 times. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a World Cup qualifying clash back in September 2021 which Paraguay won 2-1.

The visitors have won their last two games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last five.

The hosts have scored at least one goal in their last eight matches across all competitions.

Paraguay were ranked 49th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit eight places above their midweek opponents.

Venezuela vs Paraguay Prediction

Venezuela's latest result ended a seven-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have, however, lost four of their last six games on home soil and could struggle here.

Paraguay are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings although they have won just one of their last six matches. They have struggled for results on the road in recent times and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Venezuela 1-1 Paraguay

Venezuela vs Paraguay Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Venezuela to score first: YES (The hosts have scored the first goal in five of their last six matches)