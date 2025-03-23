Venezuela vs Peru Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2025

Venezuela will face Peru at the Estadio Monumental on Tuesday in another round of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side have endured a difficult qualifying campaign so far and are rapidly running out of time to clinch automatic qualification for their maiden World Cup appearance as they sit eighth in the table with just 12 points from 13 matches.

They were beaten 2-1 by Ecuador in their game on Friday, finding themselves two goals down in the second half before Jhonder Cadiz came off the bench to pull one back for La Vinotinto late in the day.

Peru have not fared any better than their midweek opponents in their qualification campaign so far and have work to do if they are to secure a first World Cup appearance since 2018. They returned to winning ways last time out with a 3-1 home victory over Bolivia featuring goals from three different players including veteran striker Paolo Guerrero who registered his 40th international goal.

The visitors sit one place and two points behind their midweek opponents in the table and will be looking to leapfrog them with maximum points this week.

Venezuela vs Peru Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the 40th meeting between the two nations. Venezuela have won just eight of their previous matchups while Peru have won 23 times.

There have been eight draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

Peru are undefeated in their last eight games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2015.

La Bicolor are the lowest-scoring side in the World Cup qualifiers, CONMEBOL so far with just six goals scored.

Venezuela were ranked 47th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit just seven places behind their midweek opponents.

Venezuela vs Peru Prediction

La Vinotinto are on a three-game losing streak and are without a win in their last nine games across all competitions. They have, however, picked up huge results on home turf of late, playing out draws against Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay and will fancy their chances ahead of the midweek clash.

Peru's latest result ended a three-game winless and goalless run and they will now be looking to build on that this week. They have, however, struggled for results away from home of late and could lose.

Prediction: Venezuela 1-0 Peru

Venezuela vs Peru Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Venezuela to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last six games)

