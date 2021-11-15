Venezuela vs Peru prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Venezuela and Peru will trade tackles in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Ecuador. Piero Hincapie rose highest to head home the winning goal in the 41st minute.

Peru secured maximum points with a 3-0 victory over Bolivia on home turf. Gianluca Lapadula, Christian Cueva and Sergio Pena all scored first-half goals to inspire their nation to victory.

Venezuela occupy last place in the standings and have managed just seven points from 13 matches. Peru sit in seventh place on 14 points and are three points away from the playoff spot.

Venezuela vs Peru Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 37 occasions in the past and Peru have been significantly superior with 22 wins to their name.

Seven matches have ended in a share of the spoils, while Venezuela were victorious on eight occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in September when Christian Cueva's first-half goal inspired Peru to a 1-0 victory on home turf.

Venezuela have managed just one win from their last 13 matches while Tuesday's visitors have two wins from their last five.

Venezuela form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Peru form guide: W-L-L-W-L

Venezuela vs Peru Team News

Venezuela

Everton forward Salomon Rondon withdrew from Venezuela's squad for the November qualifiers. Jose Martínez will miss the game through suspension for accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Jose Martinez

Peru

Carlos Caceda tested positive for COVID-19 and had to go into self-isolation. Allianza Lima goalkeeper Angelo Campos was called up to replace him.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Miguel Trauco

COVID-19: Angelo Campos

Venezuela vs Peru Predicted XI

Venezuela Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wuilker Farinez (GK); Rosales, Chancellor, Nahuel Ferraresi, Alexander Gonzalez; Oscar Gonzalez, Tomas Rincon, Junior Moreno, Yeferson Martinez; Eric Ramirez, Hurtado

Peru Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese (GK); Yoshimar Yotun, Carlos Zambrano, Alexander Callens, Luis Advincula; Renato Tapia, Pedro Aquino; Andre Carrillo, Wilder Cartagena, Jefferson Farfan; Gianluca Lapadula

Venezuela vs Peru Prediction

Peru still have direct qualification and the playoffs in their sights and their chances are boosted by squaring off against an out-of-sorts Venezuela.

The home side have been atrocious over the last few years and might be unable to match their opponents. We are backing La Blanquirroja to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Venezuela 0-2 Peru

Edited by Peter P