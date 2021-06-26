Venezuela vs Peru prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America 2021

Venezuela square off against Peru in a Copa America 2021 group stage match on Sunday. The result of the game will potentially determine which of the two sides will progress to the last eight.

Venezuela will at least need a draw and preferably a win to qualify for the quarter-final stage. La Vinotinto's Copa America was marred by a bout of COVID-19 in the initial days, but the team have shown enormous grit in recent matches to fight for a berth in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, a draw would be enough for Peru to advance to the final eight. Peru have accumulated four points from three matches on the back of some impressive performances, including a 2-1 win against the Colombians.

They are in third place in Group B and will progress if Ecuador manage to lose their game against Brazil.

Venezuela vs Peru Head-to-Head

Venezuela and Peru have played 17 games between them so far. Venezuela have prevailed in six contests, while Peru have won seven games. Four matches have ended in draws.

The last meeting between Venezuela and Peru took place in March 2019. The two South American sides played out a scoreless draw on that occasion.

Venezuela form guide: L-D-L-D-D

Peru form guide: L-W-L-W-D

Venezuela vs Peru Team News

Venezuela

Josef Martinez, Jefferson Savarino, Romulo Otero, Mikel Villanueva, Jhon Chancellor, Roberto Rosales, Wilker Ángel and Rolf Feltscher are all in isolation. They will miss further games due to mandated isolation following a COVID-19 outbreak in the Venezuela camp.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Josef Martinez, Jefferson Savarino, Romulo Otero, Mikel Villanueva, Jhon Chancellor, Roberto Rosales, Wilker Ángel, Rolf Feltscher.

Peru

Ricardo Gareca's decision to leave out experienced forwards Raul Ruidiaz and Paulo Guerrero from his Copa squad paid dividends. Striker Gianluca Lapadula has excelled in their absence.

Gareca will have a fully fit squad to choose from ahead of Sunday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Venezuela vs Peru Predicted XI

Venezuela Predicted XI (5-4-1): Wuilker Farinez; Alexander Gonzalez, Francisco La Mantia, Adrian Martinez, Luis Del Pino Mago, Yohan Cumana; Jose Andres Martinez, Junior Moreno, Bernaldo Manzano, Cristian Casseres; Fernando Aristeguieta

Peru Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Marcos Lopez, Alexander Callens, Christian Ramos, Aldo Corzo; Yoshimar Yotun, Renato Tapia; Christian Cueva, Sergio Pena, Andre Carillo; Gianluca Lapadula

Venezuela vs Peru Prediction

Venezuela manager Jose Peseiro will hope his second-string defense shows up against Peru on Sunday, as it will be difficult for them to outscore a superior Peru team.

Peseiro's lineups have reflected a cautionary attitude since the start of the tournament. We expect the game to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Venezuela 1-1 Peru

