Venezuela Women vs Bolivia Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2025

Venezuela and Bolivia will square off in a Copa America Femenina group stage fixture on Saturday (July 19th). The game will be played at Estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda.
Venezuela will be looking to bounce back from their goalless draw against Colombia on Wednesday.
Bolivia, meanwhile, were on the end of a 6-0 thrashing by Brazil. They were three goals down at the break, with Luany setting the pace with her brace while Kerolin made it three from the spot in the 37th minute. The Manchester City forward completed her hat-trick in the second half before turning provider for Amanda Gutierres in injury time.
The loss left La Verde at the foot of Group B on zero points after two games. Venezuela are one point better off in fifth spot.
Venezuela Women vs Bolivia Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Bolivia have two wins from four head-to-head games. One game was drawn while Venezuela were victorious once.
- The most recent meeting between these two nations came in April 2018 when Venezuela claimed an 8-0 victory in the Copa America.
- Bolivia have lost their last 11 games on the bounce.
- Venezuela have won just one of their last five games (two draws).
- Bolivia have conceded at least two goals in eight of their last nine games.
- Bolivia have never advanced beyond the group stage of the Copa America Femenina.
Venezuela Women vs Bolivia Women Prediction
Venezuela put up a solid display to claim a point against Colombia despite being overwhelming underdogs. They had more possession in the game, took more shots and had more shots on target. That point leaves them in contention for advancing to the knockout rounds as they aim to match their sixth-place finish from the last tournament.
Bolivia have historically been the worst side in this competition. They have won just three of 30 games they have played in the Copa America Femenina, losing 25. Another loss here could see them eliminated in the group stage for the ninth successive tournament.
Venezuela are the favorites here and are in better form than their opponents. We are backing Ricardo Belli's side to claim a routine win and clean sheet.
Prediction: Venezuela Women 2-0 Bolivia Women
Venezuela Women vs Bolivia Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Venezuela Women to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Venezuela/Venezuela