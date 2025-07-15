Venezuela Women vs Colombia Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16th 2025 

Venezuela Women and Colomia Women will battle for three points in a Copa America Femenina game on Wednesday (July 16th). The game will be played at Estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda.

Ad

Venezuela will be looking to bounce back from the 2-0 defeat they suffered to Brazil over the weekend. Amanda Gutierres put the Brazilians ahead in the 32nd minute while Duda Sampaio made sure of the result with two minutes left in regulation time.

Colombia, meanwhile, are yet to play their first game of the tournament. They finalized preparations for the competition with a 1-0 defeat to Mexico in a friendly a fortnight ago. Diana Ordonez's 58th-minute strike settled the contest.

Ad

Trending

Venezuela Women vs Colombia Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Colombia are unbeaten in nine head-to-head games, winning eight and drawing one.

Their most recent clash came in June 2024 when Colombia claimed a 3-0 victory in a friendly.

Colombia have scored at least two goals in four of the last five head-to-head games.

Ten of Venezuela's last 11 games have produced over 1.5 goals.

Colombia have won just one of their last six games (three draws).

Five of Colombia's last six games have produced less than three goals.

Form guide: Venezuela: L-L-W-D-W Colombia: L-D-D-W-L

Ad

Venezuela Women vs Colombia Women Prediction

Venezuela unsurprisingly lost to Brazil in their tournament opener but can hold their head high in defeat. They performed creditably against their more illustrous opponents and managed to create more shots across the 90 minutes. However, victory is all that matters and La Vinotinto's loss leaves them on zero points with three games left to play in the group stage. They made it out of the group stage for the first time in their history and will be hoping to repeat the feat this time around.

Ad

Colombia, for their part, are one of the more competitive sides in South American women's football. They have finished as runners-up in all but one of the last four editions of the Copa America Femenina.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We expect Colombia to claim a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Venezuela Women 0-3 Colombia Women

Venezuela Women vs Colombia Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Colombia Women to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More