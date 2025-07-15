Venezuela Women vs Colombia Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16th 2025 

Venezuela Women and Colomia Women will battle for three points in a Copa America Femenina game on Wednesday (July 16th). The game will be played at Estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda.
Venezuela will be looking to bounce back from the 2-0 defeat they suffered to Brazil over the weekend. Amanda Gutierres put the Brazilians ahead in the 32nd minute while Duda Sampaio made sure of the result with two minutes left in regulation time.
Colombia, meanwhile, are yet to play their first game of the tournament. They finalized preparations for the competition with a 1-0 defeat to Mexico in a friendly a fortnight ago. Diana Ordonez's 58th-minute strike settled the contest.
Venezuela Women vs Colombia Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Colombia are unbeaten in nine head-to-head games, winning eight and drawing one.
- Their most recent clash came in June 2024 when Colombia claimed a 3-0 victory in a friendly.
- Colombia have scored at least two goals in four of the last five head-to-head games.
- Ten of Venezuela's last 11 games have produced over 1.5 goals.
- Colombia have won just one of their last six games (three draws).
- Five of Colombia's last six games have produced less than three goals.
- Form guide: Venezuela: L-L-W-D-W Colombia: L-D-D-W-L
Venezuela Women vs Colombia Women Prediction
Venezuela unsurprisingly lost to Brazil in their tournament opener but can hold their head high in defeat. They performed creditably against their more illustrous opponents and managed to create more shots across the 90 minutes. However, victory is all that matters and La Vinotinto's loss leaves them on zero points with three games left to play in the group stage. They made it out of the group stage for the first time in their history and will be hoping to repeat the feat this time around.
Colombia, for their part, are one of the more competitive sides in South American women's football. They have finished as runners-up in all but one of the last four editions of the Copa America Femenina.
Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We expect Colombia to claim a comfortable victory and clean sheet.
Prediction: Venezuela Women 0-3 Colombia Women
Venezuela Women vs Colombia Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Colombia Women to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half