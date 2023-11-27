Ventforet Kofu vs Melbourne City Prediction and Betting Tips | November 29th 2023

Ventforet Kofu will welcome Melbourne City to the Japan National Stadium in the AFC Champions League group stage on Wednesday.

Both teams have seven points to their name from four games in the competition thus far. Thanks to their better goalscoring record (5), the hosts are at the top of the Group H standings.

In their previous outing, the home team registered a comfortable 4-1 win over Zhejiang, avenging their away loss from October. The visitors suffered their first loss of the campaign last time around, coming up second-best against Buriram United in their home game. Goran Čaušić scored the match's only goal from the penalty spot, condemning City to a 1-0 loss.

The hosts will play their first game since the international break. The visitors, meanwhile, lost 1-0 to Wellington Phoenix in the A-League on Saturday.

Ventforet Kofu vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for just the second time. They met in the campaign opener in September, playing out a goalless draw.

The hosts have enjoyed a good run in their debut campaign in the Champions League, keeping two clean sheets in four games.

The visitors are making their second appearance in the competition and have suffered just one defeat in 10 games.

Ventforet Kofu have a 100% record at home in the Champions League. Interestingly, all five of their goals in the competition have been scored at home.

Melbourne City have kept clean sheets in four of their last six games in the Champions League. They are unbeaten in away games in the competition, winning three games on the spin.

Ventforet are unbeaten in their last seven home games across all competitions, recording five wins.

The visitors have registered just one win in their last five games across all competitions, failing to score three times in that period.

Ventforet Kofu vs Melbourne City Prediction

Ventforet have been in good touch recently, suffering just two defeats in their last 14 games across all competitions. They are unbeaten in their last seven home games across all competitions, recording five wins. They have scored 14 goals in that period while conceding just six times and are strong favorites.

City have seen a drop in form recently, registering just one win in their last five games. They have conceded 11 times in these games while scoring five times. They have lost their last two away games on the spin while also failing to score in these games.

The hosts will play their first game after the international break and will be well-rested for the match. The visitors have lost just once in the Champions League thus far but have been inconsistent in recent games.

With that in mind, we expect the two teams to settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Ventforet Kofu 1-1 Melbourne City

Ventforet Kofu vs Melbourne City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Peter Utaka to score or assist any time - Yes