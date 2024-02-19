Ventforet vs Ulsan Prediction and Betting Tips | February 21st 2024

Ventforet Kofu will welcome Ulsan HD to the JIT Recycle Ink Stadium for the second leg of their AFC Champions League round-of-16 tie on Wednesday.

The visitors hold a comfortable advantage in the tie, having claimed a 3-0 home win in the first leg in Korea Republic last week. Joo Min-yu scored a first-half brace while Seol Young-Woo added a third just past the hour-mark.

Both sides will resume hostilities this week as they battle for a place in the last eight. The winner of this tie will face Jeonbuk or Pohang Steelers in the quarterfinal.

Ventforet vs Ulsan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Six of Ulsan's last seven games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Ventforet have conceded at least two goals in each of their last four games.

Ulsan have won just one of their last six away games in all competitions (four losses).

Ventforet are unbeaten in their last eight games at home in all competitions, winning five games and drawing three in this sequence.

Ulsan's last three games have witnessed more goals scored in the first half than in the second.

Ventforet vs Ulsan Prediction

Ventforet made history by becoming the first side to advance to the knockout rounds of the AFC Champions League while not playing in their nation's top flight. However, their time on the continent could be coming to an end, with the gap between them and the rest of the competition made painfully obvious in the first leg.

Ulsan have one foot in the next round and will try to complete the job here. Their three-goal advantage gives them extra room for comfort but Hong Myung-Bo's side are unlikely to let their guard down. Ventforet need to score at least three goals without conceding any to have any hopes of progression but their leaky defense means this could be a tall order.

The two sides have been involved in high-scoring games over the last few months and this trend could continue. We are backing the visitors to cruise to another victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Ventforet 1-3 Ulsan

Ventforet vs Ulsan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Ulsan to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Ulsan to score over 1.5 goals