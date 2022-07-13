Verl vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th July | Club friendlies 2022

Verl will take on Borussia Dortmund in their pre-season friendly game at the Sportclub Arena on Thursday.

Verl have been very active in the pre-season and have taken part in four friendly games thus far. They kicked off their pre-season with an emphatic 9-1 win over BSV Schwarz-Weis Rehden last month but have just one win to their name in their three games since.

They suffered a 1-0 defeat against Schalke earlier this month and might come up short against Borussia Dortmund here.

Dortmund kicked off their pre-season earlier this month with a 3-1 win over Luner FC. They last played third-tier side Dynamo on Saturday, with goals from the center-back duo of Mats Hummels and Antonios Papadopoulos helping them to a 2-0 win.

Verl vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever encounter between the two sides across all competitions.

Verl have never made it to the Bundesliga, so the paths of the two teams have never crossed.

Verl have faced the reserve team of Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Dortmund II, 43 times across all competitions in lower levels of German football.

Verl have 17 wins to their name while 13 games have ended in wins for Borussia Dortmund II and 13 games have ended in draws.

Borussia Dortmund finished the 2021-22 season in style, scoring 85 goals and conceding 52 in that campaign. Verl, on the other hand, struggled in their 2021-22 3.Liga campaign, scoring 56 goals and conceding 66 in the 36 games last season.

Verl vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Verl have been active in the ongoing transfer window and signed goalkeeper Tim Wiesner on Friday. He will be eligible to play in this fixture. As far as the starting lineup for the game is considered, we can expect a few variations from the previous game against Heracles.

Borussia Dortmund have left Nico Schulz out of the training camp as the player's services are no longer required at the club. He will play no part here. Donyell Malen is injured and will miss the game as well. New signings including Sebastian Haller are expected to get a chance in the starting XI.

Die Borussen pack enough of a punch to help them ease past the home team and should be able to secure a comfortable win here.

Prediction: Verl 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

Verl vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes.

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes.

