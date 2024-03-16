Verona vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2024

Verona will welcome AC Milan to the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Serie A on Sunday.

The hosts have been in good touch recently, suffering just one loss in their last five league outings. They have registered back-to-back 1-0 wins in two games in March and Michael Folorunsho's 17th-minute strike helped them register an away win over Lecce last week.

The visitors travel to Verona on a five-game unbeaten run across all competitions, recording four wins on the trot. They met Empoli at home in Serie A last week and Christian Pulisic's first-half goal helped them register a 1-0 win. Their winning run continued in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg.

First-half goals from Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Rafael Leão helped them register a 3-1 win in the second leg over Slavia Prague and they progressed to the quarterfinals 7-3 on aggregate.

Verona vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 77 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, leading 35-14 in wins and 28 games ending in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 10 meetings against the hosts. They have secured league doubles over the hosts in the last two seasons and having won the reverse fixture 1-0, will look to complete the double this time around as well.

Four of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Verona have enjoyed an unbeaten run at home in the Serie A in 2024, recording two wins in four games.

AC Milan have suffered just one loss in the Serie A in 2024, with that loss coming in their away game against Monza last month.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 52-25 in 28 league games this season.

Verona vs AC Milan Prediction

The Mastini have registered back-to-back wins while keeping clean sheets and will look to make it three wins on the spin. They have suffered just one loss in their last eight home games in the Serie A. They are winless against the visitors since 2018, suffering eight losses in 10 games, and might struggle here.

There are no team news updates for manager Marco Baroni as Juan Manuel Cruz remains sidelined with an injury. Baroni will be without the services of Thomas Henry, who was sent off last week and is suspended for this match.

The Rossoneri head into the match on a five-game unbeaten run, recording four wins on the spin. They have scored 10 goals in these games and will look to continue their goalscoring run here. They have won their last four away meetings against the hosts, conceding just twice, and are strong favorites.

Manager Stefano Pioli will likely be without the services of Mike Maignan, who suffered a knee injury in the Europa League meeting against Slavia Prague.

While the hosts have been in good touch recently, considering the visitors' dominance in the head-to-head record and better goalscoring record recently, Milan are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Verona 1-2 AC Milan

Verona vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Christian Pulisic to score or assist any time - Yes