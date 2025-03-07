Verona vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9, 2025

By Shubham Dupare
Modified Mar 07, 2025 20:22 GMT
Bologna FC v Hellas Verona FC - Serie A TIM - Source: Getty
Bologna and Verona go head-to-head in Serie A on Sunday.

Verona invite Bologna to the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Serie A on Sunday. The hosts are 14th in the league table and have a four-point lead over 18th-placed Empoli. Bologna, meanwhile, are sixth with 47 points, 11 fewer than leaders Inter Milan.

Verona have won two of their nine league games in 2025. After a 1-0 home win over Fiorentina last month, they suffered a 2-0 loss at Juventus on Monday, failing to score for the third time in four games.

Bologna, meanwhile, made it two wins on the spin last week, as Riccardo Orsolini's second-half brace helped them to a 2-1 home triumph over Cagliari.

Verona vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two teams have squared off 75 times across competitions, with Bologna leading 33-15.
  • Verona have the worst defensive record in Serie A this season, conceding 56 goals in 27 games.
  • The hosts registered a 3-2 away win in the reverse fixture in December, scoring for the first time in four games in the rivalry.
  • Verona have won one of their last seven Serie A home games, failing to score in five.
  • Bologna have lost one of their last 13 games in 2025, with that defeat registered away from home against Parma last month.
  • Verona are unbeaten in their last five home meetings against the visitors, winning twice.
  • No team has suffered more defeats in Serie than Verona (17).
  • Bologna have scored at least twice in nine of their last 12 Serie A games.
Verona vs Bologna Prediction

Verona have lost three of their last four games without scoring. They have conceded 18 goals in their last seven Serie A home games, scoring twice. They have failed to score in three of their last four meetings against Bologna.

Martin Frese, Abdou Harroui, Daniel Mosquera and Suat Serdar are nursing injuries. Casper Tengstedt was an unused substitute against Juventus last week but could start.

Bologna, meanwhile, have lost one of their last 13 games across competitions. They have won three of their last four league games, scoring seven times.

Emil Holm is back in training and could feature from the bench. Giovanni Fabbian is nursing a knock and will likely be rested. Remo Freuler was booked last week and is suspended.

Considering the current form of both teams and Verona's poor goalscoring record at home, expect Bologna to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Verona 1-2 Bologna

Verona vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bologna to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Edited by Bhargav
