Verona vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Verona prepare to host Bologna at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in their upcoming Serie A fixture on Friday.

The hosts head into this mid-table clash having overcome Sassuolo 4-2 in their previous league outing. This was their second win from three games in 2022, after a 2-1 loss to last-placed Salernitana on January 10.

Bologna are winless in their league fixtures this year and suffered a 2-0 loss at home to Napoli in their previous league outing. A win here will see them equal Verona in the standings with 30 points, but not even three points will be enough to put them in the top 10.

Verona vs Bologna Head-to-Head

The two sides have met each other 68 times across all competitions, with their first encounter dating back to 1921. Bologna have the better record in the fixture and their dominance can be seen in the recent meetings as well, with the hosts recording only one win in their last 11 encounters against I Rossoblù.

Overall, Bologna lead 31-12 in wins, while 25 games have ended in a draw. They last met in league action at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara in September. The game ended in a 1-0 win for the then hosts thanks to Mattias Svanberg's 78th-minute strike.

Verona form guide (Serie A): W-L-W-D-L

Bologna form guide (Serie A): L-L-W-L-L

Verona vs Bologna Team News

Verona

Pawel Dawidowicz has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with an ACL injury, while Gianluca Frabotta, on loan from Juventus, has not featured for the club this season and his involvement remains doubtful.

Martin Hongla remains at the AFCON with Cameroon as the hosts have qualified for the knockout stages.

Injured: Pawel Dawidowicz

Doubtful: Gianluca Frabotta

Suspended: None

Unavailable (International duty - AFCON): Martin Hongla

Bologna

There might be some selection concerns for the visitors. Jerdy Schouten, Riccardo Orsolini and Mitchell Dijks are struggling with injuries, while Wisdom Amey, Botond Bartha and Kacper Urbanski will miss the game on account of COVID-19.

Ibrahima Mbaye and Musa Barrow are at the AFCON with Senegal and Gambia respectively, and will therefore, be unavailable.

Injured: Jerdy Schouten

Doubtful: Riccardo Orsolini, Mitchell Dijks

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Wisdom Amey, Botond Bartha, Kacper Urbanski (all COVID-19; Ibrahima Mbaye, Musa Barrow (both COVID-19)

Verona vs Bologna Predicted XI

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ivor Pandur; Nicolò Casale, Federico Ceccherini, Koray Günter; Fabio Depaoli, Adrien Tameze, Miguel Veloso, Darko Lazović; Antonin Barak, Gianluca Caprari; Giovanni Simeone

Bologna Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Lukasz Skorupski; Adama Soumaoro, Gary Medel, Arthur Theate; Nicolas Viola; Aaron Hickey, Mattias Svanberg, Roberto Soriano, Lorenzo De Silvestri; Nicola Sansone, Marko Arnautovic

Verona vs Bologna Prediction

Bologna have not played a draw since November and have a slightly poor away record, with five of their 10 losses coming in away games. Just three of their eight wins this term have come in their travels.

I Gialloblu have five wins at home and, including two in their last three outings. The odds of them overcoming their visitors look good, so a narrow win for the hosts is our prediction for this game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Verona 2-1 Bologna

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Vishal Subramanian