Verona vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | February 27, 2023

In a clash between two teams from the lower half of the Serie A standings, 18th-placed Verona will invite 14th-placed Fiorentina to the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Monday (February 27).

The hosts saw their four-game snapped following a 1-0 defeat at Roma last Sunday. They remain in the relegation zone, trailing 17th-placed Spezia by just two points.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, are winless in their last six league outings and are coming off a 1-1 draw with Empoli. Substitute Arthur Cabral equalised in the 85th minute after Nicolo Cambiaghi had given Empoli the lead in the 28th minute.

Despite their struggles in the league, La Viola produced an impressive performance in the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout playoffs in midweek. They beat Braga 7-2 on aggregate, with Riccardo Saponara, Rolando Mandragora and Cabral scoring in the second leg at home.

Lega Serie A @SerieA_EN games this weekend and an cross-city derby that promises to close the week out with a ＢＡＮＧ Some big #SerieA games this weekend and an cross-city derby that promises to close the week out with a ＢＡＮＧ Some big #SerieA💎 games this weekend and an cross-city derby that promises to close the week out with a ＢＡＮＧ 💥 https://t.co/d5eb877GjD

Verona vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 79 times across competitions since 1929. The visitors have dominated proceedings, leading 38-17.

Verona have seen under 2.5 goals in six of their last seven games against Fiorentina across competitions.

The hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in their last eight Serie A games, while Fiorentina have seen under 2.5 goals in five of their last six.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last six games against Verona and won the reverse fixture 2-0 in September.

The visitors have outscored Verona 24-20 in 23 the league this term and have also conceded four fewer goals (30-26).

Verona vs Fiorentina Prediction

Verona are unbeaten in four home games in Serie A after losing five games on the spin between October and November. They have kept clean sheets in three of their last four home games.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, have struggled in recent league games, winning just once in 2023. La Viola, though, are unbeaten against the hosts since 2019, but considering their current form, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Verona 1-1 Fiorentina

Verona vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Poll : 0 votes