Verona vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Verona welcome Genoa to the Marcantonio Bentegodi in Serie A action on Monday.

The hosts are on a three-game winless run in the league. They played out a 1-1 draw at Empoli in their previous outing. They are well-rested after the international break and will be hoping to return to winning ways here.

Genoa are undefeated in their last eight league games but the 1-0 win against Torino at home in March was their only win in that period.

Verona vs Genoa Head-to-Head

The two northern Italian rivals have crossed paths 75 times across all competitions so far, with their first meeting dating back to 1924. The hosts have enjoyed a period of dominance in this fixture in the last three decades of the 20th century. However, Genoa have been the better side in recent fixtures with just one loss in their last 11 games against the Gialloblu.

Overall, the visitors enjoy a 26-19 lead in wins while 30 games have ended in draws. The last three meetings between the sides have ended in stalemates.

They last squared off at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in September. The game ended in a 3-3 draw with five goals scored in the second half.

Verona form guide (Serie A): D-L-D-W-D

Genoa form guide (Serie A): W-D-D-D-D

Verona vs Genoa Team News

Verona

Kevin Lasagna, Gianluca Frabotta, Panagiotis Retsos and Fabio Depaoli are sidelined for the game due to injuries. Ivor Pandur's involvement in the game is doubtful.

Federico Ceccherini, David Faraoni and Ivan Ilic return from their one-game suspensions and are in contention to start here.

Injured: Kevin Lasagna, Fabio Depaoli, Panagiotis Restos, Gianluca Frabotta

Doubtful: Ivor Pandur

Suspended: None

Genoa

Andrea Cambiaso and Zinho Vanheusden have been ruled out with knee injuries for the Grifone. Leo Skiri Østigård was sent off in the game against Torino and will serve a one-game suspension here.

Injured: Zinho Vanheusden, Andrea Cambiaso

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Leo Skiri Østigård

Verona vs Genoa Predicted XI

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lorenzo Montipò (GK); Diego Coppola, Koray Günter, Nicolò Casale; Boško Šutalo, Daniel Bessa, Martin Hongla, Adrien Tameze; Antonín Barák, Gianluca Caprari, Giovanni Simeone

Genoa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Salvatore Sirigu (GK); Silvan Hefti, Johan Vásquez, Nikola Maksimović, Morten Frendrup; Mattia Bani, Kelvin Yeboah, Milan Badelj; Manolo Portanova, Albert Gudmundsson, Mattia Destro

Verona vs Genoa Prediction

The visitors have the second-worst attacking record in the division, scoring 23 times in 30 games. They have just one win in their travels this season and, having scored just three goals in their last eight games, they might struggle here.

The hosts have recorded eight of their 11 wins at home and have good odds of coming out on top here. Taking into consideration the form of both sides, a high-scoring draw looks to be the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Verona 2-2 Genoa

