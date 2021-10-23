Verona vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Verona invite Lazio to Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi in their upcoming Serie A fixture on Sunday.

The hosts suffered a 3-2 loss at AC Milan in their previous outing, conceding three second-half goals to give up a two-goal lead. Koray Gunter's own goal cost them three points from the game.

Lazio overcame Inter Milan at home last week as they came back from behind to score three second-half goals to record a 3-1 win.

Luiz Felipe picked up an unnecessary red card after jumping on the back of former teammate Joaquín Correa's back after the game.

Verona vs Lazio Head-to-Head

There have been 65 meetings between the two sides across all competitions so far. As expected, Lazio have been the better side in this fixture with 26 wins while Verona have recorded 19 wins. The spoils have been shared 20 times between the two sides.

Verona have just two wins in their last 12 meetings against Aquilotti, with one win last season and the second coming in 2013. They last squared off at Sunday's venue, with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scoring the only goal of the game in the second minute of injury time.

Verona form guide (Serie A): L-W-D-D-W

Lazio form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W

Verona vs Lazio Team News

Verona

Gianluca Frabotta and Paweł Dawidowicz are the only doubts for the home side. The duo participated in training but might not be up to full fitness here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Gianluca Frabotta, Paweł Dawidowicz

Suspended: None

Lazio

Bobby Adekanye remains on the sidelines with a knee injury and is yet to make his debut for the club. Francesco Acerbi will serve the second of his two-game suspension here while Luiz Felipe is also suspended for the game.

Mattia Zaccagni recently returned from injury but picked up a knee problem in the Champions League and is ruled out for the game.

Injured: Mattia Zaccagni, Bobby Adekanye

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Francesco Acerbi, Luiz Felipe

Verona vs Lazio Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jose Manuel Reina; Adam Marusic, Ștefan Radu, Patric, Elseid Hysaj; Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Ciro Immobile, Pedro

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Lorenzo Montipo; Koray Gunter, Pawel Dawidowicz, Federico Ceccherini; Darko Lazovic, Miguel Veloso, Adrien Tameze, Ivan Ilić; Gianluca Caprari, Antonín Barák; Nikola Kalinic

Verona vs Lazio Prediction

Verona and Lazio are closely matched when it comes to goals, with the hosts scoring 17 and the visitors finding the back of the net 18 times. The Gialloblu have home advantage and should be able to hold Lazio, who will be without two of their main centre-halves, to at least a draw.

Prediction: Verona 1-1 Lazio

