Verona vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21, 2023

Verona host Lecce at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi in Serie A on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Verona are currently 18th in the league, seven points away from safety. Marco Zaffaroni's side have been in terrible form this season, having only won two games across all competitions so far. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Lecce on Saturday.

Lecce, on the other hand, are currently 14th in the table, three points off 9th placed Torino. Marco Baroni's side have been in decent form of late and are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions. They will hope to extend their unbeaten streak with a win against Verona on Saturday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Verona vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on theire recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won two of their last four games against each other.

Verona came away as 3-0 winners the last time the two sides met, back in January 2020. Goals from Pawel Dawidowicz, Matteo Pessina and Giampaolo Pazzini secured the win on the night.

Verona have the third worst attack in the league, having only scored 15 goals in their 18 games so far this season.

Lecce have the joint fifth best defense in the league, having only conceded 20 goals in their 18 games so far this season.

Verona vs Lecce Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting form recently and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Davide Faraoni and Simone Verdi are both out for Verona. Meanwhile, Lecce will be without Kastriot Dermaku and Marin Pongracic due to injury.

It's hard to see Verona coming away with anything from the game, given the difference in form and quality between the two sides. We predict a tight game, with Lecce coming away with a slender win.

Prediction: Verona 0-1 Lecce

Verona vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lecce Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Lecce have one of the best defenses in the league, while Verona have one of the worst attacks)

Tip 3 - Morten Hjulmand to get booked (The midfielder already has five yellow cards and one red card so far this season)

Poll : 0 votes