Verona invite Parma to the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Serie A on Monday. The visitors have won five of 29 games and are 17th in the points table with 25 points, while Verona are 14th, winning nine games.

Ad

Verona returned to winning ways after two consecutive defeats before the international break, thanks to Ondrej Duda's second-half strike in a 1-0 win at Udinese.

Parma, meanwhile, are winless in three games, drawing the last two. They drew 1-1 at Monza in their previous outing. Substitute Ange-Yoan Bonny scored the equaliser in the 84th minute.

Verona vs Parma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 57 times across competitions, with Verona leading 31-15.

Verona have played the fewest draws (2) in Serie A this season. They have suffered 18 losses in 29 games, more than any other team in the competition.

Parma have registered one win in 11 games in 2025.

Verona have the worst defensive record in Serie A this season, conceding 58 times in 29 games.

Parma have won one of their last 28 Serie A away games.

Five of their last seven meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Verona have won one of their last six Serie A home games and have failed to score in four.

Ad

Trending

Verona vs Parma Prediction

Verona have three 1-0 wins in their last seven league games, losing four. Interestingly, two of these wins have come on their travels. They are on a five-game winning streak at home against Parma, scoring 12 goals.

Cheikh Niasse and Davide Faraoni picked up injuries in training. Martin Frese and Abdou Harroui are sidelined with injuries, while Suat Serdar and Casper Tengstedt are back in contention to start for Verona.

Ad

Parma, meanwhile, after four consecutive defeats between January and February, they have lost one of their last four games. They have conceded at least twice in five of their last seven meetings against Verona.

They have a lengthy absentee list, as Mateusz Kowalski, Alessandro Circati, Valentin Mihaila, Gabriel Charpentier, Adrian Benedyczak and Yordan Osorio are injured. Milan Djuric has made a quicker-than-expected recovery and will likely feature from the bench. Hernani was booked against Monza and is suspended.

Ad

Considering the recent form of both teams and their absentee list, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Verona 1-1 Parma

Verona vs Parma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback