Verona vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips | February 13, 2023

In a clash between two teams from the lower half of Serie A, 18th-placed Verona will entertain 16th-placed Salernitana at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Monday (February 13).

The hosts are unbeaten in three league games following their 1-1 draw against Lazio at home last Monday. They're four points clear of 19th-placed Sampdoria but trail Spezia (19) by five points as they look to climb out of the relegation zone.

Salernitana, meanwhile, fell to a 3-0 defeat at home against Juventus in midweek, their third defeat in four league games.

Verona vs Salernitana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 45 times across competitions since 1938, with just three of these meetings taking place in Serie A. Verona lead 18-15.

Their last three meetings have produced over 2.5 goals, with Salernitana winning the reverse fixture in October 2-1.

The hosts are winless in their three Serie A meetings against Salernitana, losing two.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Verona's last six Serie A games. Salernitana have seen over 2.5 goals in eight of their last ten league outings.

Salernitana have the worst defensive record in Serie A this season, conceding 41 goals in 21 games, with 25 of them coming in ten away outings.

The hosts have conceded four goals in six league games in 2023, with only Napoli (3) conceding fewer goals in that period.

Verona vs Salernitana Prediction

Verona gave suffered just one defeat against their southern rivals at home since 1998 and have kept clean sheets in three of their last four games at home. They have suffered just one defeat in Serie A in 2023, while Salernitana have just one win since October.

Thirteen of Verona's 19 goals this season have come at home, while Salernitana have kept just one clean on their travels this term. Expect the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Verona 2-1 Salernitana

Verona vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Verona

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Boulaye Dia to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

