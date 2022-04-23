Verona vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Verona entertain Sampdoria at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Serie A action on Saturday.

The hosts returned to winning ways on Tuesday as they defeated Atalanta 2-1 in their previous league outing. An own goal from Teun Koopmeiners helped them overcome the eighth-placed side.

Sampdoria's poor run of form continued last week as they suffered their third defeat in a row. They conceded twice within the first six minutes of the game to endure a 2-1 defeat at the hands of last-placed Salernitana. Despite the loss, they are seven points clear of the drop zone in 16th place.

Verona vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head

The two northern Italian rivals have squared off 67 times across all competitions. Sampdoria have a 29-15 lead in wins while 23 games have ended in draws. The visiting side are on a four-game winning streak against the hosts at the moment.

The hosts' last victory against Samp came at Saturday's venue in a league fixture in 2019. They last met at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in the reverse fixture earlier this season, with the then-hosts recording a 3-1 win.

Verona form guide (Serie A): W-L-W-D-L

Sampdoria form guide (Serie A): L-L-L-W-L

Verona vs Sampdoria Team News

Verona

Paweł Dawidowicz is close to making a return to the pitch but is not expected to be risked for this game. Alessandro Berardi remains out with a fracture, while Ivor Pandur and Diego Coppola also remain sidelined for the Gialloblu.

Injured: Diego Coppola, Pawel Dawidowicz, Ivor Pandur

Doubtful: Alessandro Berardi

Suspended: None

Sampdoria

February signing Sebastian Giovinco has struggled to fit in at the club and misses the game with an injury. Andrea Conti and Manolo Gabbiadini also trained separately from the group and are not expected to travel to Verona.

Injured: Manolo Gabbiadini, Sebastian Giovinco, Andrea Conti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Verona vs Sampdoria Predicted XIs

Hellas Verona (3-4-3): Lorenzo Montipò (GK); Federico Ceccherini, Koray Günter, Nicolò Casale; Boško Šutalo, Daniel Bessa, Martin Hongla, Adrien Tameze; Antonín Barák, Gianluca Caprari, Giovanni Simeone

Sampdoria (4-1-3-2): Emil Audero (GK); Bartosz Bereszynski, Alex Ferrari, Omar Colley, Nicola Murru; Tomas Rincon; Antonio Candreva, Morten Thorsby, Stefano Sensi; Abdelhamid Sabiri, Francesco Caputo

Verona vs Sampdoria Prediction

The hosts have four wins in their last five home games, while Sampdoria have four losses in their last five away games. Verona have outscored the visitors 58-40 this season while also boasting a better defensive record, conceding six fewer goals.

The visitors have not picked up a point in their last three outings and should fall short of doing so in this game as well. We predict the hosts will eke out a narrow win here.

Prediction: Verona 2-1 Sampdoria

