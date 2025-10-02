Verona vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | October 3rd 2025

Verona will invite Sassuolo to the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Serie A action on Friday. The hosts have endured a winless run in the league thus far and trail the Neroverdi by three points.
The Mastini suffered a second consecutive loss last week as they fell to a 2-0 away loss to Roma in Serie A. They had played Venezia in the Coppa Italia second round earlier last week and lost 5-4 on penalties after the score ended 0-0 in regulation time.
The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last seven games in all competitions this season, recording three wins. They returned to winning ways after two games last week, defeating Udinese 3-1 at home in Serie A. Armand Laurienté and Ismaël Koné scored in quick succession in the first half, and Edoardo Iannoni added the third goal in the 81st minute.
Verona vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have crossed paths 26 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record, with 13 wins. The Mastini are not far behind with 10 wins and three games have ended in draws.
- They last met in the 2023-24 league campaign and both teams registered home wins.
- Both teams have conceded eight goals in five league games this season. The Neroverdi have outscored the hosts 7-2 in these games.
- Verona have failed to score in four of their last five games in all competitions.
- Sassuolo have lost their three away games across all competitions this season.
- Six of the last seven meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.
- The last eight meetings between them have produced conclusive results, with the visitors recording five wins.
Verona vs Sassuolo Prediction
The Gialloblù are winless in their last six games across all competitions, failing to score in four. They have failed to score in two of their three home games this season, with all of them ending in draws in regulation time.
Moatasem Al-Musrati will miss this match due to a muscle strain, while Abdou Harroui and Daniel Oyegoke continue to be sidelined. Daniel Mosquera and Nicolas Valentini are back but will likely be on the bench.
The Neroverdi scored three goals for the first time this season last week and will look to build on that form. Notably, three of their four losses this season have been registered on their travels. They have conceded eight goals in three away games this season.
Edoardo Pieragnolo picked up an injury and will miss this match, while Yeferson Paz is also unavailable.
Considering Verona's current form and the visitors' struggles on their travels, the two teams are expected to settle for a draw.
Prediction: Verona 1-1 Sassuolo
Verona vs Sassuolo Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes