Verona vs Spezia Prediction and Betting Tips | November 13, 2022

In a clash between two teams from the lower half of the Serie A table, last-placed Verona will welcome Spezia to Marcantonio Bentegodi on Sunday.

The hosts have endured a slow start to their league campaign and have just one win to their name after 14 games. They have lost their last nine games in the league and will need to improve going forward.

In their previous outing, they fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Juventus on Wednesday. They had failed to score in their previous game against Monza last Sunday as well, which ended in a 2-0 away defeat.

Spezia have not fared much better and are winless in their last seven league games. They avoided a fourth defeat in a row in their previous league outing as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Udinese on Tuesday. Arkadiusz Reca scored for Spezia in the 33rd minute but the lead was short-lived as Sandi Lovric scored the equalizing goal just 10 minutes later.

Verona vs Spezia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have locked horns 45 times across all competitions. Verona have the better record against their southern rivals with 24 wins to their name. Spezia have picked up 11 wins against the hosts and the remaining 10 games have ended in draws.

The two sides have met just four times in Serie A, with Verona picking up three wins in those games and one game ending in a draw.

Verona are undefeated in their last five meetings against the visitors, winning five games in that period.

Spezia have suffered defeats in all of their seven away games in Serie A this season.

Spezia have just one win in their trips to Verona, with that triumph coming in the 2016-17 campaign in Serie B.

Verona have the worst defensive record in the competition, conceding 27 goals while Spezia have the second-worst defensive record, conceding 25 goals.

Verona vs Spezia Prediction

The Gialloblu have lost their last seven games in the league and might struggle here. Aquilotti are winless in their last five league outings and we expect them to struggle here as well.

Spezia have just one win in their last 11 games against the hosts and that might also have an impact on their performance here. With both sides struggling for form at the moment, we expect the game to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Verona 1-1 Spezia

Verona vs Spezia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Verona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: MBala Nzola to score any time - Yes

