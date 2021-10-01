Verona vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22 

Hellas Verona and Spezia will battle for three points in a matchday seven Serie A fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a thrilling 3-3 draw away to Genoa last Saturday. Nikola Kalinic scored an injury time equalizer to share the points after Genoa had scored three goals in the last 13 minutes to take a 3-2 lead.

Spezia suffered a 2-1 defeat to AC Milan on home turf. Daniel Maldini and Brahim Diaz scored second-half goals on either side of Daniele Verde's strike to give the Rossoneri all three points.

That loss left I Aquilotti in 17th place, just above the relegation zone on goals scored. Verona are one point better off in the 14th spot, making this a relegation six-pointer.

Verona vs Spezia Head-to-Head

Hellas Verona have seven wins from their last 15 matches against Spezia. The two sides shared the spoils on four occasions, the same number of victories that the visitors have to their name.

Their most recent fixture came in May when second-half goals from Eddy Salcedo and Riccardo Saponara saw both sides play out a 1-1 draw last season.

The hosts have gone three matches without losing in the league, with their last two matches ending in a stalemate. Spezia have won just one of their last five matches, losing the remaining four.

Verona form guide: D-D-W-L-L

Spezia form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Verona vs Spezia Team News

Verona

Gianluca Frabotta (discomfort), Miguel Veloso (muscle) and Kevin Ruegg (discomfort) are all unavailable for selection due to injuries. There are no suspension worries for the hosts.

Injuries: Kevin Ruegg, Gianluca Frabotta, Miguel Veloso

Suspension: None

Spezia

The visitors have a raft of injuries and currently have several players on the treatment table.

Giulio Maggiore (thigh), Viktor Kovalenko (leg), Leo Sena (muscle), Arkadiusz Reca (muscle), Martin Erlic (hamstring), Kevin Agudelo (foot) and Ebrima Colley (muscle) have all been ruled out.

Injuries: Giulio Maggiore, Viktor Kovalenko, Leo Sena, Arkadiusz Reca, Martin Erlic, Kevin Agudelo, Ebrima Colley

Suspension: None

Verona vs Spezia Predicted XI

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lorenzo Montipo (GK); Koray Gunter, Pawel Dawidowicz, Federico Ceccherini; Darko Lazovic, Ivan Ilic, Adrien Tameze, Davide Faraoni; Kevin Lasagna, Giovanni Simeone, Nikola Kalinic

Spezia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jeroen Zoet (GK); Simone Bastoni, Dimitris Nikolaou, Petko Hristov, Kelvin Amian; Jacopo Sala, Mehdi Bourabia, Emmanuel Gyasi, Daniele Verde, Janis Antiste; M'bala Nzola

Verona vs Spezia Prediction

The two sides have a lot to play for and will be eager not to drop points against a direct relegation rival.

Both defenses have been breached at will this term and that trend could continue with goals at both ends. There is little to choose from between them and although one side could nick this one, we are predicting a share of the spoils with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Verona 2-2 Spezia

