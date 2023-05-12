Verona vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2023

Verona will welcome Torino to the Marcantonio Bentegodi in Serie A on Sunday.

The hosts returned to winning ways after two games as Cyril Ngonge's 71st-minute strike helped them record a 1-0 away win. They are in 17th position in the league table and the win helped them open up a three-point lead over 18th-placed Spezia.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last two league outings. In their previous outing, Antonio Sanabria gave them a lead in the 46th minute which was canceled out by an 86th-minute goal from Gianluca Caprari.

They are in 12th place in the league standings with 46 points to their name. All teams above them until the eighth-placed Fiorentina have 46 points, so a win might help them move into the upper half of the table.

Verona vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Italian rivals have met 90 times in all competitions since 1922. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record at the moment, with 37 wins. The hosts have 20 wins to their name and 33 games have ended in draws.

The visitors are undefeated in their last seven meetings against the hosts, with as many as five games in that period ending in draws. They have suffered just one defeat in their last nine away games as well.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat in their last six league games.

In Serie A, the hosts have drawn more games (25) against the visitors than any other side.

Only last-placed Sampdoria have scored fewer goals (20) than the hosts in Serie A this season (28).

Torino are unbeaten in their last four away games in Serie A, keeping three clean sheets in that period.

Verona vs Torino Prediction

The Gialloblu have picked up 17 points of the available 27 points in their nine home games in 2023 and will be looking to bank on the home advantage for a positive outcome. They have picked up just two wins at home in the 21st century against the visitors.

Il Toro have been inconsistent in the league recently and have just two wins from their last eight games. Interestingly, they have three wins from their last four away games.

The last six meetings between the two teams have been low-scoring affairs, producing fewer than 2.5 goals. Four games in that period have ended in stalemates. Considering the current form of the two teams, another low-scoring game seems to be on the cards, which is likely to end in a draw.

Prediction: Verona 1-1 Torino

Verona vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Antonio Sanabria to score or assist any time - Yes

