"Very difficult to communicate" - Mikel Arteta provides update on futures of 3 Arsenal stars ahead of important summer

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has given a new update on the futures of three particular players who look set to leave the club this summer. Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, and Mohamed Elneny are nearing the end of their contracts, and unless deals are made, they may have just played their last game for the Gunners.

Speaking at the post-match conference after their strong 5-1 win against Everton, the Gunners manager said (via Football London):

"I will speak to the three players now or tomorrow and after that we need to start to move on. We have clear ideas of what we want to do."

"It’s been decided but it’s very difficult to communicate it. What they deserve is to have a little bit of what they had today. To do it earlier, one way or another, with three decisions like that, is very, very awkward and it could affect the team."

He concluded:

"As a club we have to do the right thing in the right moment and sometimes to combine those two is not easy at all. But we will try to do the right thing."

All three players featured in the win against the Toffees, and they will be glad to have finished the season on a high. With the Gunners failing to secure Champions League qualification, the club will have to make do with a chase for the Europa League trophy next season.

Arsenal could sign Tammy Abraham and Luis Sinisterra this summer: Report

According to The Mirror, Arsenal have received a boost in their bid to sign transfer targets Tammy Abraham and Luis Sinisterra in the summer. The duo, who are reportedly on the Gunners' radar, have hinted at a potential exit from their respective clubs, and the north London outfit will hope to snatch them up.

Abraham, who came through the ranks at Chelsea, has enjoyed a stellar debut season at Roma. The England international has found the back of the net 17 times this campaign and could be the solution to the goalscoring woes for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal.

Feyenoord striker Sinisterra has also had a sparkling season in the Eredivisie, with the Colombian scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists in his 30 league appearances. His impressive performances have drawn the attention of the Gunners, who are in the market for multiple strikers this summer.

The Gunners are set to be left without a senior striker at the end of the season, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah set to depart the club. With the transfer window set to open soon, it will certainly be a busy window for Arteta and the Arsenal hierarchy.

