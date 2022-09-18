"Very difficult on a human level" - France manager Didier Deschamps opens up on including experienced attacker in squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup 

France manager Didier Deschamps has discussed the possibility of Olivier Giroud making his squad for the FIFA World Cup later this year.

Les Blues are the defending world champions and although Giroud failed to score in the 2018 tournament, he was a key part of the victory, playing seven games.

The 35-year-old was left out of Deschamps' previous squad in June when France failed to win any of their four UEFA Nations League games.

Giroud has been recalled to the squad for their upcoming clashes against Austria and Denmark. He has scored 48 times in his 112 international appearances.

Didier Deschamps sur une possible présence de Giroud au mondial ( "J'ai toujours considéré qu'un joueur qui a un statut doit avoir le même statut en Bleu. Quand vous avez tout, et qu'un jour vous avez la moitié ou beaucoup moins, c'est très difficile humainement"Didier Deschamps sur une possible présence de Giroud au mondial ( @FredCalenge "J'ai toujours considéré qu'un joueur qui a un statut doit avoir le même statut en Bleu. Quand vous avez tout, et qu'un jour vous avez la moitié ou beaucoup moins, c'est très difficile humainement" Didier Deschamps sur une possible présence de Giroud au mondial (@FredCalenge) https://t.co/3ea3GZDBTb

Giroud has made a good start to the season, having scored three times in his six Serie A appearances for AC Milan.

In an interview with TF1, Deschamps commented on the possibility of taking the target man to Qatar, as he stated (as per Get French Football News):

“I have always considered that a player who has a certain domestic status must have the same status when it comes to Les Bleus. When you have everything, and one day you have half or much less, it is very difficult on a human level.”

Olivier Giroud expresses desire to play at FIFA World Cup for France

The former Arsenal and Chelsea hitman is just three goals away from Thierry Henry's record for his country. He is keen to continue playing for international football.

Giroud even made a remarkable promise if his side do win the FIFA World Cup again this year, as he told L'Equipe earlier this month:

“I hope I am not finished yet with France, having the desire to play is important at my age. I don’t know if I’ll be there, but it must be an objective to have the chance to play in a third World Cup. I’m not going to say that I don’t think about it. If I’m world champion, I’ll have to do something a bit crazy. Shave my beard (smiles).”

France are one of the strong favorites to win the FIFA World Cup this year, which would be their triumph overall. They are also aiming to become the first side to retain their crown since Brazil did so in 1962.

Giroud will face an uphill battle to get into the squad ahead of some world class attackers, including Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema and Wissam Ben Yedder.

