“Very rude but whatever" - Camila Cabello slams fans for interrupting her performance in Liverpool vs Real Madrid UCL Final 

International pop star Camila Cabello has voiced her frustration at fans during her performance before the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Cabello performed in the opening ceremony prior to the showpiece at the Stade de France on May 28. She performed a mini concert with four of her hits, including "Senorita" and "Don't Go Yet".

However, the 25-year-old's performance was largely drowned out by loud chanting from both sets of supporters. This was followed by audible booing once she had finished her set.

Frustration and tension had been building throughout the day ahead of the final. The kickoff was delayed by 36 minutes due to problems with getting Liverpool supporters into the stadium.

The day after the finale, Cabello took to Twitter to voice her displeasure at supporters hijacking her performance, as the singer posted (as per GOAL):

“Playing back our performance and I can’t believe people were singing their teams’ anthems so loud during our performance. Like, my team and I worked tireless for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show. Very rude but whatever. I’M GLAD U GUYS LOVED IT!!!!!"

The Cuban-born singer has since deleted the posts.

Real Madrid went on to win the game 1-0 thanks to a Vinicius Junior goal in the 59th minute, lifting their record-extending 14th tournament.

Chaos reigns supreme before Liverpool vs Real Madrid clash at Stade de France

Real Madrid's 14th European Cup final triumph was overshadowed by the ugly scenes that occurred before the match outside the Stade de France

Paris was awarded the showpiece in February after St. Petersburg was stripped of hosting rights following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

However, UEFA were forced to delay the final kick-off due to problems with ushering Liverpool fans into the stadium. Numerous reports have emerged that French police used tear gas to control crowds.

Following the full-time whistle, Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson told BBC Sport:

"One of my mates got told (his ticket) was a fake which I assure you it wasn't. It was a shambles really. To be honest people were just making it up at times and panicking. Tear gas getting thrown at people was unacceptable."

He added:

"It was horrendous for our fans and all families that have been through it as well. It wasn't a nice experience, not a nice final to come to. The Champions League should be a celebration but it wasn't that. Obviously the final wasn't meant to be here and whether the preparations were not as good as maybe they should have been but I am sure in the coming days an inquest will go into that."

Strong words from Andy Robertson about organisation of the #UCLfinal says it was "shambles" when it should have been a "celebration". Disputes UEFA claim that there were 1000s of fake tickets. One of his friends was denied entry despite getting the ticket from him.

