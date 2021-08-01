VfB Stuttgart 0-3 Barcelona: 5 talking points as Memphis Depay strikes again in routine friendly win | Club friendlies 2021

Barcelona continued their winning run in pre-season with a comfortable 3-0 victory over VfB Stuttgart in Germany.

Goals from Memphis Depay, Yusuf Demir and Riqui Puig got the job done for the Catalans, who've now won all three of their friendlies.

Ronald Koeman's side were firmly in control of the match in the first-half and, despite a host of changes after the break, never looked like ceding their advantage.

New signing Depay opened the account with a sublime goal before Griezmann teed up Demir for the second following another wonderful team move.

Barcelona's estranged youngster Puig then came off the bench and added further gloss to the scoreline with a confident finish from close-range.

⚽ Memphis Depay

⚽ Yusuf Demir

⚽ Riqui Puig



A 3-0 friendly win for Barcelona against Stuttgart 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zpFOrJrLup — Goal (@goal) July 31, 2021

Die Roten never put up a challenge in the match and finished with zero shots on target and just 34% possession.

Here are the major talking points from the Mercedes-Benz Arena:

#1 Depay is already giving reasons to get excited about the new season

Depay was on target for Barcelona again

Memphis Depay is shaping up well for his first season at Barcelona. He was on target in their first pre-season game last week from the penalty spot and tonight scored a peach of a goal.

De Jong floated an excellent over-the-top cross for the Dutchman, who controlled the ball superbly before evading his marker with a pristine touch and then firing a sublime effort into the back of the net.

Memphis Depay, stop that! 🔥



He is going to be a PROBLEM at Barcelona 😍pic.twitter.com/IbB1xSUXVH — Goal (@goal) July 31, 2021

The 27-year-old looked sharp once again and held the ball up superbly in the first-half, giving Stuttgart's defense a hard time.

His energetic and lively performances already have the Barcelona fans excited for the 2021-22 season. But there's another important narrative surrounding Depay that came out of this match.

More on that ahead.

#2 Stuttgart were never in the match

Stuttgart never really called Neto into action

It's true that VFB Stuttgart were missing in most of their regular stars. But even then, their performances lacked bite and were completely run over by their Spanish counterparts.

In the first-half especially, it was all Barcelona, keeping possession and passing the ball around quickly, before someone would make a hopeful punt in the box looking for Depay.

Although the match receded after the break, Die Roten couldn't quite work out a clear opening, but saw Manuel Polster (twice) and Mateo Klimowicz attempt two half-chances which flew harmlessly wide off target.

The match ended with Stuttgart having only 34% of the possession and making three shots at goal, none of which were on target.

