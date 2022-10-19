VfB Stuttgart vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19, 2022

VfB Stuttgart will host Arminia Bielefeld at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in the second round of the DFB Pokal on Wednesday (October 19).

Die Roten are coming off a 4-1 drubbing of Bochum in the Bundesliga, which snapped their two-game losing run. Silas Mvumpa and Naouirou Ahamada struck for the hosts inside the opening 22 minutes before Simon Zoller pulled one back for the Undescendables.

However, Michael Wimmer's side fired two more goals after the break. Mvumpa bagged his second of the evening, and Wataru Endo netted their fourth in the 71st minute to complete a resounding win.

It was a much-needed boost for Stuttgart, who picked up their first Bundesliga win of the season. They will now aim for consecutive victories by opening their cup campaign with a win

Bielefeld, meanwhile, are back in 2.Bundesliga after getting relegated from the top flight following a 17th-place finish last season. The Blues are rock bottom of the standings with just eight points from 12 games, despite starting their campaign with a 7-1 thrashing of Engers in the first round of the DFB-Pokal.

Janni Serra and Fabian Klos netted twice, while Masaya Okugawa, Bryan Lasme and Robin Hack also got on the scoresheet.

VfB Stuttgart vs Arminia Bielefeld Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Stuttgart have beaten Bielefeld 13 times in their last 25 clashes and lost just five times.

Last season, when both teams were in the Bundesliga, the Blues beat Stuttgart 1-0 away and drew 1-1 in Bielefeld

Stuttgart have beaten the Blues just once in their last five games.

Stuttgart beat Dynamo 1-0 in the first round of the cup, courtesy of a second-half strike from Darko Churlinov

Waldemar Anton is suspended for Stuttgart for his red card in that game.

VfB Stuttgart vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction

Both teams have struggled in their respective division this season, making this game a tricky one to predict.

DSC Arminia Bielefeld @arminia

Weswegen wir trotz aller aktuellen Umstände mit Mut und Selbstbewusstsein in der Mercedes-Benz Arena auflaufen sollten, erfahrt ihr hier:

arminia.de/neues/schlagze…



#immerdabei Mutmacher für die Partie beim @VfB gefällig? Haben wir! 🤝Weswegen wir trotz aller aktuellen Umstände mit Mut und Selbstbewusstsein in der Mercedes-Benz Arena auflaufen sollten, erfahrt ihr hier: Mutmacher für die Partie beim @VfB gefällig? Haben wir! 🤝Weswegen wir trotz aller aktuellen Umstände mit Mut und Selbstbewusstsein in der Mercedes-Benz Arena auflaufen sollten, erfahrt ihr hier:📲 arminia.de/neues/schlagze…#immerdabei https://t.co/sx7Ek6mghs

Stuttgart have some attacking prowess in their ranks, which could give Bielefeld a tough run on their return to the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

The Blues have a good record against Die Roten and will look to give them another challenge, but expect the hosts to narrowly prevail.

Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 2-1 Arminia Bielefeld

VfB Stuttgart vs Arminia Bielefeld Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: VfB Stuttgart

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes