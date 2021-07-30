VfB Stuttgart vs Barcelona: Where to watch in India, USA and UK

Barcelona are back in action with another pre-season encounter this weekend as they take on VfB Stuttgart at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Saturday. The Catalans have been impressive under Ronald Koeman and have a point to prove in this fixture.

VfB Stuttgart have not been at their best in recent weeks and will need to make the most of their pre-season before the Bundesliga season. The home side can pack a punch on its day and will look to pull off an upset in this friendly.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have been active in the transfer market and will want to get their new La Liga campaign off to a good start. The Blaugrana have a host of excellent youngsters in their ranks and will look to make a statement in this match.

VfB Stuttgart vs Barcelona Team News

VfB Stuttgart need to be at their best

VfB Stuttgart

VfB Stuttgart's new signing Chris Fuhrich is currently recovering from surgery and has been ruled out of this fixture. Orel Mangala, Sasa Kalajdzic and Silas Mvumpa are also injured and will be unable to feature against Barcelona.

Injured: Chris Fuhrich, Orel Mangala, Silas Mvumpa, Sasa Kalajdzic, Lilian Egloff, Momo Cisse

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Memphis Depay could start against VfB Stuttgart

Barcelona

Pedri, Eric Garcia, and Oscar Mingueza are representing Spain at the Olympics and will be unable to feature in this game. Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are currently recovering from long-term injuries and have been ruled out of this match.

Sergio Aguero has started training with Barcelona's first team this week but is unlikely to start against VfB Stuttgart. The Argentine striker could make a substitute appearance, however, and will look to make the most of his opportunity.

Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba are enjoying extended breaks after a gruelling summer of international football. Memphis Depay scored his first goal for Barcelona last week and could start this game.

Injured: Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Doubtful: Sergio Aguero

Unavailable: Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets

At what time does the match between VfB Stuttgart and Barcelona kick off?

India: 31st July 2021, at 9:30 PM

USA: 31st July 2021, at 12 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 11 AM (Central Standard Time), 9 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 31st July 2021, at 5 PM

𝙉𝙀𝙓𝙏 𝙂𝘼𝙈𝙀 🔜

Stuttgart 🆚 Barça

Saturday, 6pm CEST pic.twitter.com/rdRkthLN77 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 29, 2021

Where and how to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Barcelona on TV?

India: Not Available

USA: Not Available

UK: Premier Sports 1

How to watch live streaming of VfB Stuttgart vs Barcelona?

India: Barca TV+

USA: Barca TV+

UK: BarcaTV+, Premier Player HD

Also Read: VfB Stuttgart vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi