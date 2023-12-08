VfB Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th December 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as VfB Stuttgart lock horns with Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side in an important encounter at the MHP Arena on Sunday.

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Bayer Leverkusen are currently at the top of the Bundesliga standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The away side eased past Paderborn by a comfortable 3-1 margin this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

VfB Stuttgart, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have also been impressive this season. The hosts eased past Borussia Dortmund in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have a good recent record against VfB Stuttgart and have won 30 out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to VfB Stuttgart's nine victories.

Bayer Leverkusen have won a total of 40 matches against VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga - more victories than they had managed against any other opponent in the competition.

Bayer Leverkusen have lost only one of their last 23 matches against VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, with their only such defeat coming by a 1-0 margin in 2018.

Bayer Leverkusen have picked up 35 points from their first 13 games of the season - the second-best start by any team in the history of the competition.

VfB Stuttgart have scored a total of 33 goals in their 13 games so far this season - their best such tally in the Bundesliga since the 1996-97 season.

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have shattered several club records this season and are at their best at the moment. Florian Wirtz has stepped up to the plate this season and will look to make his mark in this fixture.

VfB Stuttgart have also stepped up to the plate this season and will need to make the most of their form this season. Bayer Leverkusen are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Florian Wirtz to score - Yes