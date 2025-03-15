VfB Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th March 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as VfB Stuttgart lock horns with Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side in an important encounter at the MHP Arena on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Bayer Leverkusen are currently in second place in the Bundesliga standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

VfB Stuttgart, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The hosts were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Holstein Kiel in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have an excellent recent record against VfB Stuttgart and have won 31 out of the last 51 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to VfB Stuttgart's nine victories.

VfB Stuttgart have won only one of their last 28 matches away from home against Bayer Leverkusen in all competitions, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 1-0 margin in April 2018.

Since the start of last season, Bayer Leverkusen have picked up a total of 143 points in the Bundesliga - more than any other team in the competition during this period.

Bayer Leverkusen suffered their second defeat at home in the Bundesliga this season in their previous such game against Werder Bremen - both their defeats in the competition have come at home this season.

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen are in the midst of a slump at the moment and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this weekend. The reigning champions are nine points behind Bayern Munich in the title race and are in desperate need of a resurgence.

VfB Stuttgart have failed to make their mark this season and have a poor recent record in this fixture. Bayer Leverkusen are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

