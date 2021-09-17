VFB Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

VFB Stuttgart are set to host Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday afternoon for another game week in the Bundesliga.

VFB Stuttgart began the campaign in strong fashion as they beat Berliner FC Dynamo 6-0 in the first round of the DFB Pokal. They then beat newly-promoted Greuther Furth 5-1 in their opening Bundesliga game a week later.

Die Roten have however fallen off the pace since then as they have failed to win any of their following three league games. After their win against Greuther Furth, they lost back-to-back games before drawing 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt last time out.

Bayer Leverkusen began their campaign in similar fashion as they went unbeaten in their first three games, winning two of them. Gerardo Seoane's men however lost 4-3 to Borussia Dortmund in their last league game as they surrendered the lead three different times before ultimately losing the game.

Die Werkself currently sit sixth in the Bundesliga with seven points from four games. They picked up a well-deserved 2-1 win over Ferencvarosi in their Europa League clash in midweek and will now be looking to return to winning ways in the league.

VFB Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

There have been 42 meetings between the two sides in the past. Bayer Leverkusen have won 27 of the matchups while VFB Stuttgart have won just nine times. Six of those games have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in the Bundesliga in February this year, a game which Bayer Leverkusen won 5-2.

VFB Stuttgart Form Guide: D-L-L-W

Bayer Leverkusen Form Guide: W-L-W-W

VFB Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

VFB Stuttgart

The Stuttgart outfit have a rather lengthy injury list which includes Naouirou Ahamada, Momo Cisse, Lilian Egloff, Mohamed Sankoh, Sasa Kalajdzic, Chris Fuhrich, Philipp Forster and Silas Katompa Mvumpa.

Waldemar Anton picked up a red card in VFB Stuttgart's game against Eintracht Frankfurt last week and is now suspended.

Injured: Naouirou Ahamada, Momo Cisse, Lilian Egloff, Mohamed Sankoh, Sasa Kalajdzic, Chris Fuhrich, Philipp Forster, Silas Katompa Mvumpa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Waldemar Anton

Bayer Leverkusen

Daley Sinkgraven came off injured against Ferencvarosi on Thursday and is expected to miss out on Sunday's game. The fullback joins Julian Baumgartlinger, Edmond Tapsoba and Timothy Fosu-Mensah on the injured list for Bayer Leverkusen. Exequiel Palacios was forced off injured in the last game and is doubtful for this one.

Injured: Daley Sinkgraven, Julian Baumgartlinger, Edmond Tapsoba, Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Doubtful: Exequiel Palacios

Suspended: None

VFB Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

VFB Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Florian Muller; Konstantinos Mavropanos, Hiroki Ito, Marc-Oliver Kempf; Roberto Massimo, Atakan Karazor, Wataru Endo, Borna Sosa; Philipp Klement, Mateo Klimowicz; Omar Marmoush

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky; Jeremie Frimpong, Odilon Kossounou, Jonathan Tah, Mitchel Bakker; Kerem Demirbay, Charles Aranguiz; Moussa Diaby, Florian Wirtz, Paulinho; Patrik Schick

VFB Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

VFB Stuttgart are winless in their last three Bundesliga games and have conceded eight goals in that period.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, have lost just one game all season and are in stronger form. They should win on Sunday.

Prediction: VFB Stuttgart 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen

